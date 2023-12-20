Several esteemed Lebanese academic institutions competed for the award by submitting proposals in the realm of Real World Data and Evidence (RWD/E).

The three winning proposals underscore the significance of data and evidence in shaping future breakthroughs in the field of medicine and cure.

Beirut, Lebanon: Roche Pharmaceuticals in Lebanon (Roche) has launched the “Real World Data/Evidence” (RWD/E) Roche Award project, an initiative that brings together multiple Lebanese academic institutions in a scientific and academic competition to present the most outstanding proposal in the realm of real-world data and evidence. This endeavor is part of Roche’s commitment to bolster evidence generation in Lebanon that will enhance patient care and elevate healthcare standards.

The objectives of the Roche Real World Data/Evidence (RWD/E) Awards are centered on fostering and strengthening valuable scientific partnerships with academic institutions through novel RWD/E projects. Additionally, the initiative aims to inspire young professionals in the healthcare fields and propagate the concept of Real World Data (RWD) for generating scientific evidence. Moreover, it seeks to raise awareness among these young professionals and encourage them to collect, use, and disseminate real-world data/evidence. As part of this initiative, Roche aims to heighten awareness regarding the importance of generating real-world evidence and to address local evidence data gaps and meet pressing needs. Furthermore, this project aligns with its collaborative efforts as outlined in the memorandum of understanding it has signed with the American University of Beirut and its medical center. This initiative is in fact the result of a unique area of collaboration that will help in building bridges between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions. It also aims to continue exploring opportunities for cooperation in diverse areas, including innovation and research, to strengthen support for healthcare policies in Lebanon.

A national steering committee was established for these awards to set the evaluation criteria and scoring system for the competition, while ensuring fairness, and independence. Chaired by Pr. Ali Taher, the Associate Vice President for Medical Advancement and Communications at the American University of Beirut Medical Center and Director of the Naef Basil Cancer Institute, the national steering committee comprises representatives from each academic institution.

The committee collaborated with independent international reviewers to evaluate and assess the submitted proposals, ultimately selecting the winning team based on the set criteria. The top three proposals underwent ranking by independent international reviewers. A special ceremony was convened to announce the winning proposals and present prizes to the winners. The first-place winner will receive a financial award, contingent upon the approval of the corresponding Institutional Review Board(s), to finalize the submitted proposal. This includes conducting the data analysis, preparing, and documenting results and recommendations, and publishing the findings.

Dr. Mohamad Ali Mohamad Hashem and Dr. Ghadir Mohamad Nasreddine, fellows in hematology and oncology at the Lebanese University, secured first place with their proposal: Assessing Cancer Treatment Patterns and Economic Impact on Patients in Lebanon: A Multi-centric Prospective Study. Additionally, Dr. Mohamad Mourad, fellow in hematology and oncology at the American University of Beirut, clinched second place with his proposal: Awareness and willingness of Lebanese citizens and refugees to participate in colorectal cancer screening: a comparative study. Dr. Mohammad Hassan Hodroj, fellow in hematology and oncology at the American University of Beirut, won third place for his compelling proposal: Effect of Lack of Access to Cancer Medications on Survival of Lung Cancer Patients.

Carole Hassoun, General Manager of Roche Pharmaceuticals Levant, said: “Roche believes that improving health outcomes for all patients is core to our mission, and we are committed to being leaders in delivering improved health outcomes for all. In the increasingly diverse world around us, the time is now for research and clinical development to ensure greater inclusion of patients across the globe in support of optimizing health outcomes for all patients worldwide. By building trusted partnerships with academia, and providers across the healthcare ecosystem, we can collectively combine scientific advances, new technologies and real-world data to drive scientific innovation and create new standards for inclusive research.”

Pr. Ali Taher, the Associate Vice President for Medical Advancement and Communications at the American University of Beirut Medical Center, said: “Real-world evidence (RWE) holds significant importance in both clinical and academic spheres, as it comprises structured data that serves as the foundation for drawing informed conclusions. This data is vital for clinical decision-making based on real-world data. These scientific methods play a pivotal role in collecting data for informed decision-making in the healthcare sector. The initiative, spearheaded by Roche, is poised to elevate awareness regarding the crucial significance of rapidly advancing big data in healthcare, not only in Lebanon but on a global scale. This shift toward prioritizing value-based care over volume-based care underscores an increasing emphasis on personalized healthcare.”

Over the course of 125 years, Roche has grown into one of the world's largest biotechnology companies, as well as a leading provider of in-vitro diagnostics and a global supplier of transformative innovative solutions across major disease areas. Recognizing the transformative power of innovation, Roche is dedicated to broadening access to these advancements. This commitment is evidenced through autonomous research and development centers, as well as alliances with over 250 external partners, aimed at enriching the breadth of scientific approaches and fostering creativity and agility. Roche places strong emphasis on its unwavering dedication to its employees, partners, stakeholders, and, most significantly, to patients, a commitment that has been integral from the company's inception to the present day.

