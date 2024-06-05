The second between UPA, Roche and GHA



Cairo, Egypt: Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that the company has signed two strategic partnerships focused on improving diabetes care for Egyptian children under 18 over the next five years. These partnerships are in line with Egypt's 2030 vision to provide universal healthcare access to all citizens by 2030.



The first MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), is a collaboration between Roche Diagnostics, Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) and the Egyptian Authority for Unified Procurement , Medical Supply and Technology Management (UPA). The second agreement is between Roche Diagnostics and the General Authority for Health Insurance (GHA) under the Ministry of Health and Population, in cooperation with the UPA.



The official MoU signing event was held at the third edition of the Africa Health Excon. The event was attended by HE Dr Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Health, the ambassador of the Swiss Embassy in Egypt, Yvonne Baumann, Major General Bahaa El-Din Zidan, President of the UPA, Brigadier Eng Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Wahab Makhlouf, Advisor to the President of the UPA, Dr Mohamed Dhahi, President of the General Authority for Health Insurance, Dr Ahmed Al-Sobky, Chairman of the General Authority for Healthcare, Amir Telwany, Deputy Head of Egypt Healthcare Authority, Jonathan Keytel, Director: Strategy and Innovation, Diagnostics Africa, and Dr Liliane Kanaan, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics Egypt and North Africa.



According to the IDF Atlas 2021, diabetes affects 18.4% of adults in Egypt, totaling 10,930,700 individuals. Within this context and through such strategic partnerships, Roche – a pioneer in blood glucose monitoring systems and a leader in diabetes management for over 40 years – is introducing connected blood glucose devices with a lifetime warranty and establishing centers of excellence that utilize digital solutions for more effective diabetes management for patients. Additionally, Roche is conducting educational sessions for healthcare providers and diabetes nurse educators, to introduce them to a digital diabetes management software, enabling them to make timely and more effective treatment adjustments.



Moreover, shifting to connected blood glucose devices, enables the utilization of Roche's diabetes management app "mySugr". The app is a diabetes management tool that automatically transfers test results from meters into the application and allows users to input diabetes data such as activity levels and food intake. It centralizes all diabetes parameters into one hub, which can be easily shared with healthcare professionals. This functionality helps minimize diabetes complications, including hyper and hypoglycemic episodes.



Commenting on the signing, Dr Liliane Kanaan, General Manager of Roche Diagnostics, said, "At Roche, we are committed towards improving access to care for people with diabetes. Partnerships are always at the core of our work as we believe in the power of collective impact and that united we can create sustainable improvements to health and healthcare systems. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Ministry of Health and Population, represented by the General Authority for Health Insurance, UPA and the General Authority for Healthcare over the next five years.



“By providing connected devices for diabetes management, a digital diabetes software and its uptake in the centers of excellence, as well as capability building support for Diabetes Nurse Educators, we aim to cater to around 70,000 pediatric patients. This step is part of Roche's strategic vision to contribute to Egypt's 2030 vision, enhancing the development and the upgrade of the healthcare sector in Egypt based on the principles of social justice, availability and equality among citizens to have the best method of treatment and health care."



Furthermore, Roche Pharmaceutical will also sign two partnerships on the sidelines of the conference expanding the access to our innovative solutions to more Egyptian patients. A key MOU with “Hayat Kareema” foundation extends the reach to Roche’s best standard of care in remote areas reaching underserved patients all over Egypt. The other agreement is a partnership with Cleopatra Hospitals group with the purpose of developing our patient care offering, expanding acsess for patients treated within the private sector and enhancing their patient experience.



In addition, Roche will hold a series of symposiums. They are planned to address: "Shaping the Healthcare System for Diabetes Management, Strengthening Diagnostics Capability in Africa, and Advancing healthcare decision making through health data governance” showcasing Roche's efforts to enable the development of the healthcare infrastructure not just in Egypt but across the continent. In addition Roche is also hosting a panel discussion on Healthcare funding sustainability and efficiency to create sustainable improvements to healthcare systems.