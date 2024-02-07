Dubai: Rocco Forte Hotels will launch its first hotel in Naples, after signing a management agreement with fashion company Capri Group. The 5-star hotel, expected to open in 2027, will be located in Palazzo Caravita di Sirignano, adjacent to the Villa Pignatelli museum.

The Colella family, owners of fashion brands Gutteridge and Alcott, acquired the property in 2018 and since its acquisition, CEO Nunzio Colella has stated his ambition to provide Naples with a hotel experience that matches the individuality and charm of the city.

Previously a noble residence, the building has extraordinary features and an important history. Built in 1535, the first palace along the Riviera di Chiaia, Palazzo

Sirignano was inhabited by noble dynasties such as the Bourbons and the Princes of Sirignano.

The restoration of this historic building has been assigned to globally acclaimed architect Michele Bönan, renowned for his architectural and interior design work on prestigious hotels and residences.

The Rocco Forte Hotels Naples project includes 46 spacious suites, a rooftop with a panoramic pool, 2 restaurants, generous private gardens, a bar, and a large spa. The opening is scheduled for 2027.

"I am honoured to be opening a Rocco Forte hotel in such a fascinating building in Naples," says Sir Rocco Forte. "We bring the experience of three generations of hospitality and the impeccable service for which Rocco Forte Hotels is known worldwide. I thank Nunzio Colella for his trust and am excited to embark on this new adventure together."

Nunzio Colella states, "I am proud to offer my city a luxury destination under the Rocco Forte Hotels brand and designed by the architectural star Michele Bönan. It will be a top-notch experience that will elevate Neapolitan hospitality to the level of major international cities. I thank Sir Rocco Forte, the Superintendency, the Municipality of Naples, and all our partners who will make this dream come true."