The project office of ‘Sandy Valley Robotics Park’ was opened on Wednesday at Al Rusayl Industrial City under the auspices of Eng. Mohsin bin Zahran Al Hinai, CEO of Al Rusayl Industrial City Company, and in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Tibor Szatmari, Ambassador of Hungary to the Sultanate of Oman.

Earlier this month, Al Rusyal Industrial City had signed an agreement with Sandy Valley Robotics to implement the Robotics Park in the industrial city on an area touching 3.2 million sqm. Designed to act as the first and largest robotics park in the Middle East, the project will be implemented in several phases with an initial project cost of about USD 2 billion. The Robotics Park, which will generate around 15,000 job opportunities, will comprise workshops for manufacturing robots of all kinds including medical, commercial and industrial types.

The park will also feature Research and Development Centre for Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, robotics themed shopping stores, training institute in the fields of robotics and AI technologies, in addition to a five-star hotel and an amusement park. The Robotics Park will open its doors to youth inventions, robotics entrepreneurs, and future technologies of robotics and artificial intelligence.

