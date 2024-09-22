Muscat : Roberto’s Muscat opens its doors, bringing the timeless charm of the Italian Riviera to the iconic The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort. This new culinary haven embodies the essence of “Dolce Vita,” bringing Roberto’s signature blend of Italian cuisine and Mediterranean influences to the heart of Oman’s capital.

At Roberto's Muscat, the gastronomic journey is a seaside affair that harmonises Italian authenticity with the rich bounty of the Mediterranean. Guests are invited to explore a menu that celebrates the finest wild-caught fish and seafood, alongside prime-aged meats, and organic produce. Each dish is crafted to evoke memories and create new traditions, offering a taste of the “Dolce Vita” in every bite.

No meal at Roberto’s Muscat would be complete without exploring its decadent dessert menu. Signature creations like the Gelato Verde Oro (Pistachio Gelato with Sicilian olive oil) are designed to provide a perfect, sweet ending to an exquisite dining experience, leaving guests with a lasting impression of Italian artistry.

Diners can enjoy their meals on a cooled terrace overlooking the Gulf of Oman, offering an al fresco experience with panoramic views of the water. The terrace, which can seat 24, provides a comfortable outdoor setting, while the indoor dining space, seating 82, combines modern design with a relaxed yet refined atmosphere, catering to a range of dining occasions from intimate meals to special celebrations.

For those looking to unwind in a more intimate setting, Scala Lounge offers a hidden retreat within Roberto’s Muscat. This speakeasy bar, which seats 32, with rare spirits, expertly crafted cocktails, and live entertainment, making it an ideal destination for an evening of luxury and relaxation.

Andrea Sacchi, Chief Operating Officer at Skelmore Hospitality Partners, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are excited to bring the Roberto’s experience to the shores of Muscat and continue our partnership with the Al Fardan Group and Marriott International at the The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort– a seaside location where Roberto’s “Dolce Vita” will embrace the rhythm of a relaxed holiday on the Arabian coast.”

Tarek Mourad, General Manager of The St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort, added: “Roberto’s is a concept I fell in love with from the first moment I experienced it in Dubai. Its vibrant energy, cosmopolitan flair, and intensely Italian cuisine make it a perfect fit for Muscat, and we’re ecstatic to present this to our guests.”

Roberto’s Muscat promises to be a distinctive addition to Muscat’s dining landscape. With its thoughtful approach to Italian and Mediterranean cuisine, paired with an inviting atmosphere, it’s poised to become a favoured destination for both locals and tourists. Offering a refined yet warm experience, Roberto’s captures the true essence of Italian hospitality.

For reservations in Roberto’s Muscat, please email reservations@robertosmuscat.com

About Roberto’s

Roberto’s is the most refined creation of Skelmore Hospitality Partners. Founded in 2012, the award-winning homegrown brand has firmly cemented itself in the upper echelons of the Dubai dining scene, setting the standard for modern Italian dining in the city. Roberto’s promises the ambience of Italian luxury, palate-enlightening cuisine, polished service, and a world-renowned wine list, culminating in a modern Italian dining experience.

Roberto’s vision offers a unique approach to Italian fine dining by curating an experience that is authentic, thoughtful, and exhilarating. Building on the success of its Dubai restaurant, Roberto’s expanded internationally in 2019, opening Roberto’s Mare in Porto Montenegro.

In early 2022, Roberto’s expanded to the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Amman, Jordan and opened their second GCC venue in December of the same year at the distinguished St. Regis Hotel, Marsa Arabia Doha, Qatar.

Roberto’s has many more openings in the pipeline that are sure to make waves in the culinary world, such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia, which are in various stages of development.

In addition to their restaurant locations, Roberto’s also offers a range of dining experiences through Roberto’s Catering to cater to their customers’ needs. They provide catering, ensuring that their delicious cuisine is accessible to everyone.

