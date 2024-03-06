Dubai, UAE – RNTrust, a global software and solution provider, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Interdata Middle East, a leading provider of digital process automation, and Enterprise Information Management. This acquisition is achieved under the leadership of Mr. Silvestro Ricciardi for Middle East operations. The core application suite, Coopera EIM, is designed to manage the entire lifecycle of enterprise information content, encompassing business processes, communications, documents, and cases, supporting collaborative work.



Our vision is to fully automate business and application processes through Coopera, an enterprise unified content service platform, that provides all the features and capabilities needed to drive digital transformation, empower effective teamwork, and deliver great experiences. Core services & features of Coopera includes document management, case management, record management, email management, process management and automation, project management, task management, intelligent data capture, and content analysis dashboards. The application suite has a scalable centralized BPM engine that tracks progress and assigns activities to diverse participants, addressing critical automation needs such as transforming business processes and managing IT operations. The integrated Robotic Process Automation (RPA) module revolutionizes business operations by enabling the manipulation of information and files, execution of various activities, and seamless communication with other systems to simplify processes, replace repetitive activities, and minimize human intervention.

"This acquisition accelerates our digital transformation expertise forward, establishing a leading one enterprise platform in line with 2030 regional vision."

"Strategic Interdata Middle East acquisition enforces RNTrust's focus on creating value and enhancing our Enterprise Information Management (EIM) offerings through strategic alliances."

About Interdata Middle East:

Interdata Middle East is a leading provider of digital process automation and enterprise content management to specifically address the GCC market, offering inspired and innovative digital solutions to help organizations of all sizes enhance their value and optimize their performance. Coopera, Interdata's core application suite, is designed to manage the entire lifecycle of enterprise information content, encompassing business processes, communications, documents, and cases, and supporting collaborative work. Interdata has emerged as a leading supplier of innovative solutions and high value-added services for the Public Administration, Healthcare Companies and Authorities, Finance and Private Industry.

About RNTrust Group:

RNTrust Group, a pioneering software company founded in 2001, unlocks secure digital transformation for businesses. We provide innovative solutions in Enterprise Content Management, Business Process Management and AI, Case Management, Cryptographic Trust, and Stratum1 Time synchronization. Spanning across Europe, the GCC, and the US, we empower organizations with expertise from R&D centers in SE Europe, Italy, and the UAE.

Recognized by major systems integrators, vendors, and consulting companies like TIM, AlmavivA, KPMG, E&Y, Exprivia, Atos, Entrust, IBM, ENGINEERING, Gecko and many others. All trusted RNTrust solutions for their digital transformation and Cryptographic Trust projects and initiatives.