Dubai, UAE: Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites proudly announces its prestigious achievement of being awarded the esteemed Blue Flag certification for its stunning beach. The Blue Flag, internationally recognised as a symbol of excellence in sustainable tourism, is conferred upon beaches, marinas, and tourism boats that meet and uphold stringent environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria.

Central to the ethos of the Blue Flag program is fostering a deeper connection between the public and their environment. To earn this coveted certification, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites has not only met the rigorous environmental standards but has also committed to offering and promoting environmental education activities, along with providing information on biodiversity, ecosystems, and environmental phenomena.

Administered by the Foundation for Environmental Education, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Blue Flag program signifies a dedication to maintaining unparalleled standards in environmental sustainability, education, and safety. Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites' commitment to meeting and exceeding these criteria underscores its pledge to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

The current Blue Flag Season for Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites Beach commenced on October 1st and runs until September 30th. As part of the certification, the resort commits to regular water quality testing and transparently sharing the results with the community.

Nestled on the picturesque eastern crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites offers breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf, inviting guests to a luxurious escape. Boasting opulent accommodations, exquisite dining options, and a commitment to Turkish hospitality, the resort pioneers the ultra-all-inclusive concept, ensuring an unparalleled guest experience.

With ten diverse dining destinations, including award-winning restaurants and an array of entertainment options, guests revel in an unparalleled gastronomic journey. The resort's dedication to families is evident with the Rixy Kids Club, while adventure seekers can explore numerous land and water activities offered by the Exclusive Sports Club.

Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites is honoured to receive the prestigious Blue Flag certification, further solidifying its commitment to environmental excellence while delivering unforgettable experiences to its valued guests.

ABOUT RIXOS HOTELS

Established in 2000, Rixos is one of the world’s fastest-growing luxury hotel chains specializing in memorable all-inclusive holidays. At the heart of every Rixos Hotel & Resort is a revitalizing wellness spa with an authentic Turkish Hammam, renowned for its unique selection of spa rituals. Each hotel offers a distinctive variety of restaurants and bars, an exciting entertainment schedule and a diverse range of opulently appointed rooms and suites.

Each Rixos, be it in Turkey, UAE, Qatar, Russia, Croatia, Switzerland, or Egypt serves as a genuinely inspiring location to see due to its best-in-class facilities, dining options and entertainment venues. The award-winning Rixos Hotels have received global recognition from distinguished professional bodies including the American Five Star Diamond Award, Conde Nast, World Travel Awards, TripAdvisor and Haute Grandeur.

Rixos Hotels currently operates five hotels in the United Arab Emirates: Rixos Premium Dubai in JBR Dubai, Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites in Palm Jumeirah Dubai, Rixos Bab Al Bahr in Ras Al Khaimah, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi and Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

ABOUT ALL INCLUSIVE COLLECTION

ALL Inclusive Collection brings together the best resorts from leading global brands, reimagining the all-inclusive experience to offer luxury havens of escapism and entertainment. Launched in 2023, ALL Inclusive Collection is a digital platform allowing guests to discover and book a highly curated selection of all-inclusive resorts worldwide. allinclusive-collection.com brings together over 30 resorts from globally renowned brands, including Rixos, SO/ and Swissôtel, with plans to expand to over 50 resorts in the next three years, from leading brands including Hyde, Mondrian, SLS, and Fairmont.

ALL Inclusive Collection builds on the success of Rixos, a leader in the all-inclusive market, challenging the historical perception of all-inclusive by creating a premium experience with exceptional and varied culinary destinations and high-quality entertainment. The “all-inclusive, all-exclusive” concept by Rixos forms the foundations of the ALL Inclusive Collection’s experience pillars, which help to ensure that each resort delivers an exceptional quality experience every time. All aspects of a guest’s stay, from food and drink to activities and entertainment, are included in the booking price - a key differentiator from others in the market. ALL Inclusive Collection is from Ennismore, a global leader in lifestyle hospitality; Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. allinclusive-collection.com.