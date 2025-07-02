JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia – In a landmark moment for the Kingdom’s hospitality sector, Rixos Hotels announces the official opening of Rixos Obhur Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s first true all-inclusive family and lifestyle resort. Located along the pristine shores of Obhur Bay, this highly anticipated destination ushers in a bold new chapter of experiential travel, enhancing Jeddah’s position as a global leisure and tourism hub.

As the first Rixos property in the Kingdom, the resort introduces the brand’s renowned “all-inclusive, all-exclusive” concept to Saudi Arabia, setting a new benchmark for immersive, inclusive, and family-centric stays. Combining contemporary refinement with the warmth of traditional Arabian hospitality, Rixos Obhur Jeddah presents a vibrant offering where every element, from dining and wellness to entertainment and children’s activities, is carefully curated and seamlessly included.

The resort features 250 thoughtfully designed accommodations, including 176 rooms and suites, and 74 private villas, crafted for families and discerning travellers seeking comfort, exclusivity, and connection. Set along the Red Sea, guests enjoy direct access to a private beach, exciting water sports, dedicated yacht marina facilities, and two main pools–one for adults and one for children.

Rixos Obhur Jeddah invites guests on an exciting culinary journey across its range of dining venues, featuring three restaurants, two lounges, and three bars. Signature outlets include Turquoise, the resort’s international all-day dining destination offering global flavours; Orient, serving authentic Turkish cuisine; and Kapnos, a vibrant Greek-Mediterranean restaurant inspired by coastal flavours. Guests can also enjoy relaxed beachfront dining at Âme Beach Club, or catch live match screenings in The Hub, Jeddah’s first exclusive sports bar, combining social energy with live match screenings.

The resort is also home to Jeddah’s only Rixy Kids Club, a dedicated family haven featuring six engaging activity rooms, an outdoor yard, and a private kids’ pool. Specially tailored programmes ensure children of all ages can play, learn, and create unforgettable memories in a safe and enriching environment.

Complementing the family focus is a suite of comprehensive wellness offerings. The resort features a state-of-the-art exclusive Sports Club, which includes a fully equipped gym, an outdoor open-air studio, a multipurpose court (for basketball, volleyball, and football), a padel court, and a daily schedule of fitness programmes designed to rejuvenate body and mind, making Rixos Obhur Jeddah the city’s first resort to offer holistic wellbeing at its core.

Entertainment is also at the heart of the Rixos experience. A dedicated stage hosts live performances, concerts, and shows, enriching the resort’s dynamic energy and turning every stay into a celebration. With day-use options and signature dinner-and-show evenings available to outside guests, Rixos Obhur Jeddah becomes a destination not only for in-house residents but also for locals and visitors.

Mohammed Al-Khatib, General Manager of Rixos Obhur Jeddah, said: “At Rixos Obhur Jeddah, we aim to raise the standards of hospitality by creating a seamless blend of indulgence, inclusivity, and innovation. This resort represents the heart of our brand philosophy, where every guest finds something special, and where Saudi Arabia’s rich culture is celebrated through all-inclusive experiences.”

This flagship development also plays a pivotal role in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, aligning with national efforts to diversify the economy and position the Kingdom as a global tourism destination.

