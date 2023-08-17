Rittal, a renowned provider of comprehensive Data Center Infrastructure Solutions in conjunction with AMPCONNECT, premier regional IT distributor, is excited to unveil their strategic partnership.

Rittal, with its extensive expertise and comprehensive range of offerings, serves as a single source provider of data center infrastructure solutions. They provide solutions for a range of industries including hosting & collocation, universities & education, airports & ports, hospital & health, resources & energy and finance, stock exchanges & insurances.

AMPCONNECT, part of the Sharafi Holding Group, is a value-added IT Distributor catering to UAE, GCC, and Africa encompasses offerings in Data Center Solutions, Enterprise Cabling Solutions, Computing & Hyperconverged Solutions, Network Solutions, Data Protection and Business Continuity, Cyber Security, Cloud Solutions, and Industrial OT & IoT Solutions.

‘’The project life cycle of a typical data center got extended well beyond these days, with the global demand for several IC chips exceeding the supply, causing longer production lead times. Having AMPCONNECT carrying inventory of the entire Rittal Data Center portfolio that has Racks, Power, Cooling, Security, Monitoring & Remote Management systems, they add value to our clients supporting them plug the gaps in the project life cycle impacted by shortage of IC chips. AMPCONNECT has aced in their commitment to the Rittal clients through their inventory strength, data center design capabilities and the site preparation services that they channel through their service partners, qualifying themselves to be called as a Value-Added Distributor for Rittal Data Center Portfolio”, said Rajesh N. Rajan, Sales Manager, IT Infrastructure and Datacentre, Rittal FZE.

" We are excited to partner with Rittal to empower a broader spectrum of our partners in the realm of data center, fortifying their capabilities and contributing to an enhanced supply chain availability. With this alliance, we are dedicated to equipping businesses with state-of-the-art products and services from Rittal, fostering the ideal environment for efficient and dependable data center infrastructure. Together, we aim to pave the way to a new era of innovation, reliability, and excellence in the data center arena.", said Shaji John, General Manager – Technology Distribution, AMPCONNECT.

By joining forces, AMPCONNECT and Rittal seek to enhance the Data Center and Customer Experience offerings, providing partners with cutting-edge solutions to ensure optimal performance, scalability, and reliability.

