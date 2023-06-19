More heavy equipment auction participants are bidding on-the-go using mobile technology. Following an updated release of Ritchie Bros.' mobile bidding app in 2022, the global asset management and disposition company has seen a surge in international app users. At its March auction in Dubai, Ritchie Bros. saw more than 10% of all bids come through its mobile app.

Offering multiple user-friendly ways to participate at auctions makes it easier for bidders to join. The latest Dubai auction attracted the third-highest recorded number of registered bidders and buyers in the last five years for a March auction in Dubai. More than 1,100 bidders from 77 countries joined, including 410+ from the UAE. The USA and Canada were also top bidder countries, accounting for 240 and 160 bidders, respectively.

Bidders can join Ritchie Bros.’ online Timed Auctions across multiple devices. In addition to bidding online via the rbauction.com website, the Ritchie Bros. mobile app offers additional functionalities that make it even easier to bid. For example, bidders get in-app notifications when they are in the lead or being outbid - and the app offers a faster, more intuitive bidding experience.

Buyer confidence is key

Customers also have the option of visiting the Ritchie Bros. yard in Jebel Ali to inspect their prospective purchases in person. The yard will be open for inspections from 8 am to 5 pm until June 20, when the auction commences.

"The ease of online bidding, having access to Ritchie Bros.' experts and being able to view a range of machinery with the click of a button or in-person at Ritchie Bros.' yard make the auction process incredibly attractive to both regional and international buyers,” said Shirin Bazargan, Regional Operations Manager at Ritchie Bros.

The yard is managed by a knowledgeable team with expertise across many distinct types of machines. Having full access to the equipment pre-auction, along with in-depth information and reports, makes the buying process seamless and has contributed to the strong turnout achieved at recent Ritchie Bros. auctions. For every lot available to purchase at the upcoming June auction, Ritchie Bros., via its website and mobile app, provides comprehensive information, with detailed inspection reports, product analysis, plus photographs and videos of the lots.

A great place to sell

Ritchie Bros. helps all sorts of businesses get access to a global buyer base and efficiently sell equipment. Offering modern auction technology to bidders via mobile or desktop is a great reason why business sell with Ritchie Bros. Pre-auction advertising for the Dubai auction alone results in tens of thousands of equipment searches on www.rbauction.com and attracts buyers from all over the world. This demonstrates a continued interest in heavy equipment and construction machinery as the construction sector, particularly in the UAE, keeps growing.

Ritchie Bros.' next Dubai auction - with auction lots closing on June 20 & 21 - promises to be an exciting event with a comprehensive range of heavy machinery, support equipment and vehicles. Already more than 1,280 items - including excavators, forklifts, dozers, dump trucks and pavers - are listed for sale in the auction and available to view, with more items arriving over the coming days.

To learn more about buying or selling with Ritchie Bros. or the next auction 20 & 21 June 2023, visit www.rbauction.com/dubai or contact the Dubai office on +971 4 8120600.

Ritchie Bros. is a global asset management and disposition company with branches worldwide, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks, and other assets. In the Middle East, Ritchie Bros. is in the Jebel Ali Free Zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The Middle East team includes Territory Managers that service the entire GCC region, as well as Egypt, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent. For more information, visit www.ritchiebros.com, or www.rbauction.com/dubai or call the office at +971.4.8120600.

