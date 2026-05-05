Dubai, UAE: Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai has announced the launch of a new Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems (BS MIS), designed to meet the skill needs of future jobs. The program responds to the growing demand for technical talent as industries adopt AI and digital processes.

Focusing on how organizations use data and digital tools to improve performance, the BS MIS teaches students to analyze processes, apply information systems in decision making, and develop database systems to support business needs. In contrast to computer science or information technology disciplines, the MIS trains students to connect business requirements with technological opportunities, equipping them with both commercial understanding and technical awareness.

Students will benefit from exposure to disciplines across business, analytics, and computing, creating opportunities for interdisciplinary collaboration. In common with all undergraduate programs, the BS MIS incorporates a mandatory cooperative education (co-op) component, providing extended, structured work experience in professional environments. This hands-on element ensures that students graduate with practical skills as well as academic knowledge.

The program is accessible to students without a prior technical or coding background, as concepts are introduced gradually with a focus on industry application rather than engineering. This enables students interested in business and technology to explore both disciplines within one program through a balanced approach rather than highly specialized routes.

The curriculum complements existing business programs at RIT Dubai, including Finance, Marketing, and Global Business Management, by introducing a strong focus on data and systems. Students will develop a diverse skillset that includes data analysis, database design, business process modeling, systems analysis, and project management. Emphasis is also placed on communication skills, particularly the ability to present technical concepts clearly to non-technical audiences.

Dr. Panagiotis Kokkalis, Associate Professor of Business and Management and Chair of the Business Department at RIT Dubai, emphasized the relevance of the program in today’s digital economy. He said, “Organizations increasingly rely on data, enterprise systems, and digital platforms, yet there is often a gap between technical teams and business decision-makers. The MIS program is designed to bridge this gap by preparing graduates who can interpret business needs, communicate with technical specialists, and contribute to the implementation of effective systems.”

Graduates of the program will be well-positioned to make a valuable contribution across a wide range of industries in roles such as business analyst, data analyst, systems analyst, IT consultant, ERP specialist, and digital transformation analyst. The flexibility of the degree allows graduates to move across functions where business and technology intersect, rather than being confined to a single career path.

The Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems is now open for applications for the Fall 2026 semester.

About RIT Dubai

Established in 2008, RIT Dubai is a not-for-profit global campus of the esteemed Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, one of the world’s leading technological-focused universities with more than 185 years of history. RIT Dubai is now operating from phase one of its new $136 million state-of-the-art campus which provides interactive learning space set over 129,000 square meters.

RIT Dubai offers highly valued Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in business, psychology, media design, leadership, engineering, and computing. The curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education program that helps students stand out in today’s highly competitive job market. RIT Dubai offers American degrees issued directly from the main campus in New York, and all of RIT’s programs are UAE Ministry accredited. Students of RIT Dubai also have the unique opportunity to choose to study abroad at the main campus in New York or at one of its other global campuses.