Dubai, UAE : Rise Residences by S&S Developments has officially sold out all its units within two months since its grand launch in December 2023. A boutique residential development in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), the successful project offered a total of 173 smart residences, including studio, 1- & 2-bedroom apartments across 11 floors.

Rise Residences is one of many exclusive real estate developments featured in Evolutions' concept store, a curated collection of prestigious projects. Evolutions, a pioneering real estate intelligence firm in Dubai, managed and oversaw the complete lifecycle of Rise Residences, including the operations, marketing, sales, and launch event.

Adham Younis, CEO of Evolutions, said, “The journey of Rise Residences stands as a testament to Evolutions’ ability to turn ambitious visions into reality. Our unwavering commitment to delivering an unparalleled living experience for buyers and end-users has been fundamental to the project's remarkable success. The demand for Rise Residences has been phenomenal, with buyers from Egypt, France, UAE, Belgium, Russia, India, and Saudi Arabia showcasing the project's international appeal. Construction progress is currently at 20%, and we're on track for handover in the fourth quarter of 2025. This rapid uptake underscores the market's confidence in our project and its promise of a luxurious yet sustainable living experience. The triumph in the branding, marketing, and sales of Rise Residences sets a standard of excellence for us and is just one of many achievements anticipated under Evolutions’ management in 2024.”

Ghalib Samara, Founder of S&S Developments, said, “We are thrilled by the exceptional success of our project, which underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled living experiences. Our focus on resort-style amenities, including elevated gardens, rooftop terrace, pool, gym, co-working and gallery spaces, BBQ zone, steam rooms, ground-floor retail options, and other communal spaces, has resonated with our residents. These unique features have not only enhanced personal and social well-being but have also positioned our development as a leader in the market, offering a complete lifestyle within the building.”

S&S Developments is a premier boutique real estate developer in Dubai with a portfolio of prosperous projects across the city, including The White Palace in Dubai Silicon Oasis, The Carla in Meydan Avenue, and Emtilak Townhouses in Al Furjan, and now Rise Residences in JVC.

Since 2023, Evolutions has successfully managed and launched real estate projects in Dubai, including Sapphire 32 Residences by DAK Real Estate and Roma Residences by JRP Real-Estate Development. Evolutions has solidified its reputation for revolutionizing the real estate industry through a curated collection of exclusive projects.

About Evolutions

Evolutions is a real estate intelligence hub headquartered in Dubai, combining a concept store of a curated collection of exquisite projects, comprehensive 360-degree consultancy, and a global network of industry experts, all converging to spark a transformative wave in the real estate development sector. Evolutions consistently sets the gold standard for delivering efficiency and seamlessness, backed by a seasoned cadre of industry professionals and an expansive array of all-encompassing services.

For more information, visit www.evolutions.ae