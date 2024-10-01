Dubai — Ripple, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure, has secured in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to expand its services from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). This milestone significantly strengthens Ripple’s global footprint as a regulated entity and enables the introduction of seamless cross-border payment services, including Ripple Payments Direct (RPD), in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With DFSA Authorisation, Ripple is set to roll out its enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure to a broader customer base in the UAE. This expansion is aligned with Ripple’s mission of providing businesses with faster, cost-effective and more efficient cross-border payment solutions, by combining robust regulatory compliance with ongoing investments in critical infrastructure components such as liquidity, best-in-class custody and on/off-ramps between fiat and digital assets.

“Blockchain and crypto technologies are here to stay,” said Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple’s Chief Executive Officer. “With its forward-thinking regulatory approach and clear guidance for innovative businesses seeking to invest and scale, the UAE is positioning itself as a global leader in this new era of financial technology.”

Ripple will be the first blockchain-enabled payment services provider to be licenced by the DFSA, the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from the DIFC.

Advancing Financial Services Innovation in the UAE

The in-principle licence approval from the DFSA underscores Ripple’s strategy to expand its presence in the Middle East, following the establishment of its regional headquarters in Dubai in 2020.

The UAE’s regulatory clarity and strategic position as a global financial services and trade hub, with access to fast-growing markets across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, have been key factors in Ripple’s decision to continue investing in the region. The comprehensive regulatory framework established by the DFSA, alongside other regulators in the country, has created an environment where innovative crypto firms can thrive.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer of the DIFC Authority, said, “At DIFC, we are committed to fostering a future-focused financial ecosystem that supports innovation and growth. Dubai’s strategic location and DIFC’s robust legal and regulatory framework, built on two decades of experience, makes this the ideal hub for international businesses looking to make a lasting impact. We are proud to welcome Ripple’s continued expansion in the DIFC as they work to drive the growth of blockchain technology in the region.”

Global Compliance and Innovation

The new in-principle licence is part of Ripple’s broader strategy to collaborate with regulators and policymakers worldwide to integrate compliant blockchain and crypto technologies that complement the existing financial system. Ripple, which holds over 55 licences worldwide, including from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), and the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), continues to prioritise regulatory compliance in order to support blockchain adoption in financial services.

“This is a pivotal moment for Ripple’s operations in the Middle East. The DFSA is a globally renowned independent regulator with a rigorous regulatory process and we are delighted to have received their in-principal approval. Over 20% of Ripple’s global customer base is located in the UAE and as we continue to extend our operations and services, we are fulfilling the growing demand for more efficient and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions,” said Reece Merrick, Ripple Managing Director, Middle East and Africa. “We look forward to supporting the UAE’s vision to become a leading global crypto and fintech hub by driving the institutional adoption of blockchain technology.”

Expanding its commitment to accelerating crypto and blockchain adoption, Ripple’s recently announced partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub, part of the company’s global 1B XRP Fund program, strengthens blockchain and digital asset innovation in the UAE by connecting emerging developers with DIFC’s extensive innovation network, which includes over 1,000 tech firms, digital labs, and venture capital entities. Additionally, Ripple has renewed its strategic partnership with NYU Abu Dhabi through the University Blockchain Research Initiative (UBRI), increasing the total funding grant to over $1 million to support NYU Abu Dhabi’s research projects and student initiatives. These projects reflect Ripple’s ongoing commitment to advancing blockchain research and skills development and supporting local financial innovation.

Media Contact

Celine Cheung, EMEA Policy Communications

Ian Burge, EMEA Communications

press@ripple.com

Nick Hamilton

nick.hamilton@houbaracomms.com

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions—delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that unlocks efficiencies, reduces friction, and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple’s solutions leverage the XRP Ledger and its native digital asset, XRP, which was purpose-built to enable fast, low-cost, highly scalable transactions across developer and financial use cases. With a proven track record working with regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple’s payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy—building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and the developer community, we are transforming the way the world creates, stores, manages and moves value.

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 43,800 professionals working across over 6,150 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Nivine William | Nisha Celina

Burson | bursonglobal.com

nivine.william@bursonglobal.com | nisha.celina@bursonglobal.com

Rasha Mezher | Dubai International Financial Centre Authority

Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications

Rasha.Mezher@difc.ae