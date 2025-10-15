Johannesburg, South Africa — Ripple, the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Absa Bank to provide digital asset custody to the bank’s customers in South Africa. Through the partnership, Absa will leverage Ripple’s institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to deliver scalable and secure storage for tokenized assets, including cryptocurrencies.

Absa, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, becomes Ripple’s first major custody partner in Africa. This partnership is a result of the growing demand for secure, compliant digital asset infrastructure across emerging markets. Ripple’s expanding global custody network now includes clients across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, supporting financial institutions as they embrace the opportunities presented by digital asset technology.

“Africa is experiencing a major shift in how value is stored and exchanged, and our partnership with Absa underscores Ripple’s commitment to unlocking the potential of digital assets on the continent,” said Reece Merrick, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, at Ripple. “As one of the most respected and innovative banks in Africa, Absa has a strong track record of innovation and leadership, and we’re proud to support its digital asset ambitions with the most secure and compliant custody infrastructure on the market.”

As regulatory clarity around alternative investments increases across Africa, institutional interest in blockchain-based solutions is rising. Ripple’s infrastructure enables financial institutions like Absa to confidently explore new digital asset offerings while meeting strict security, operational, and regulatory requirements.

“As we continue to innovate and respond to the evolving financial ecosystem, we recognise the importance of providing our customers with secure, compliant, and robust custody solutions for their digital assets,” said Robyn Lawson, Head of Digital Product, Custody at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. “Ripple’s custody solution allows us to leverage proven and trusted technology that meets the highest security and operational standards. Together, we can deliver the next generation of financial infrastructure to our customers.”

The new partnership between Ripple and Absa extends Ripple’s existing operations on the continent. Earlier this year, Ripple announced it is supporting Africa-based payments provider Chipper Cash with its crypto-enabled payments technology, as well as the arrival of its USD-backed stablecoin RLUSD in Africa.

Ripple is seeing increasing demand for its payments solution across Africa from both crypto-native firms and traditional financial institutions. According to Ripple’s 2025 New Value Report, 64% of Middle East and Africa (MEA) finance leaders see faster payments and settlement times as the biggest impetus for incorporating blockchain-based currencies into their cross-border payments flows.

Thanks to its simple, secure, compliant digital asset infrastructure, Ripple is well-positioned to provide the core services that financial institutions need to store, exchange and move digital assets. Ripple has over a decade of experience in the digital asset space and holds 60+ regulatory licenses and registrations in various jurisdictions.

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions—delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that reduces friction and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple’s solutions leverage the XRP Ledger, the digital asset XRP, and the stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) to power blockchain use cases at scale. With a proven track record working alongside regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple’s payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy—building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and leading crypto businesses, we are transforming the way the world moves, stores, and exchanges value.

About Absa Bank

Absa Group Limited (‘Absa Group’) is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups.

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

Absa Group owns majority stakes in banks in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania (Absa Bank Tanzania and National Bank of Commerce), Uganda and Zambia and has insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and Zambia. Absa also has representative offices in China, Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, as well as securities entities in the United Kingdom and the United States, along with technology support colleagues in the Czech Republic.

For further information about Absa Group Limited, visit www.absa.africa.

Media Contacts

Ripple - Ian Burge

press@ripple.com