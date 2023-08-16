Beirut – TotalEnergies, the operator of Block 9, announces the arrival of the drilling rig, Transocean Barents, on the block, at around 120 km off the coast of Beirut, and the first helicopter at Beirut Airport. This helicopter, contracted by TotalEnergies EP Block 9 and operated by Gulf Helicopters, will transport the teams to the drilling rig.

The arrival of the equipment marks an important step in the preparation of the drilling of the exploration well in Block 9, which will begin towards the end of August 2023. A site visit took place on August 16th at Beirut Airport in the presence of Mr. Walid Fayad, Minister of Energy & Water, Mr. Ali Hamié, Minister of Public Works & Transport along with representatives from the Lebanese Petroleum Administration.

This visit was an opportunity to demonstrate the progress of activities as per the schedule of operations to which the partners have committed in January 2023.

About TotalEnergies EP Block 9 – Lebanon Branch

TotalEnergies Exploration & Production has been established in Lebanon since 2018, the year during which the two exploration and production agreements for blocks 9 and 4 were signed. As the operator of these two blocks, TotalEnergies completed the first exploration well ever drilled in Lebanese deep waters, in block 4 in early 2020, in accordance with its contractual obligations. With its partners, ENI and QatarEnergy, TotalEnergies is preparing to drill a second exploration well. This well will be drilled in block 9 during the year 2023. https://totalenergies.com.lb/en/exploration-and-production

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

