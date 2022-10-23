David Regueiro, Chief Operations Officer (COO): Egypt’s opportunities in the field of citizenship through investment are very promising.

Cairo: RIF Trust, the world’s leading government advisory company in the field of Residency and Citizenship-By-Investment, hosted an exclusive forum for businessmen and eminent personalities last September with the aim of raising awareness about citizenship and residency through investment. With the headquarters in Dubai, RIF Trust offers over 20 programmes to serve businessmen and investors. Through its strategic partners and the company’s 22 global offices, this forum was held to provide potential investors with the real facts about the industry.

Mohamed Hegazy, RIF Trust’s Managing Director of the Egypt branch who recently helped to streamline the company's strategic plan in the Middle East and Africa, noted that residency and citizenship-by-investment programmes open many doors for investors, offering unique opportunities to diversify their investment portfolios while achieving global mobility.

Hegazy explained that these programmes directly contribute to improving economic indicators of several countries. The Caribbean country of Dominica and the European Union member, Portugal are two great examples of how Residency and Citizenship-By-Investment programmes can help create sustainable development during global market disruptions and economic challenges. Dominica is currently building a massive $1 billion USD international airport that is fully funded through these programmes. While studies show that Portugal’s Golden Visa program has raised a daily sum of €1.7 million during the last decade.

The forum attendees discussed various topics related to the field of investment .The discussions raised thoughtful questions around how they might positively contribute to their host countries to stimulate and revive the economy.

At the forum, Sahar El-Damaty; renowned banking expert, said, "The presence of global companies in the Egyptian market is evidence of the national economy's ability to attract new types of companies, which helps revive markets and encourage further investment."

"The greatest challenge we face is raising awareness among businessmen who wish to expand their investments globally. RIF Trust’s plan to engage in mutual partnerships to achieve sustainable development goals is key,” Engineer Ihab Said, Head of the General Division of Communications and Financial Technology in the General Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce.

David Regueiro, Chief Operations Officer at RIF Trust International was keen to be personally present to receive the invitees, speak to them, and answer their questions. "I am a staunch supporter of the company’s decision to operate in Egypt, and we are confident that the field of Residency and Citizenship-By-Investment will grow significantly. RIF Trust is looking forward to opening new channels to stimulate and develop national economies in the countries that RIF Trust operates in. We have the opportunity to show the world our commitment to providing our clients with opportunities to S.M.I.L.E. (Safety, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education) with our Residency and Citizenship by Investment programme options. It is time for you to come on board and say “Hello To Freedom with RIF Trust”.said David Regueiro.

RIF Trust’s unique vision in raising awareness and helping those wishing to expand their investments and benefits ensures that clients can grow their investments, improve their life prospects, as well as their families. For more information, contact RIF Trust today at www.hellotofreedom.com.

