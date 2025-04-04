Rierino, the next-generation low-code platform for enterprise innovation, announced today the launch of AI Agent Builder—a new capability designed to help organizations build and deploy intelligent agents that operate inside real systems, not just across conversations.

Unlike traditional approaches that focus on prompts or pre-scripted flows, Rierino’s AI Agent Builder allows teams to give agents secure access to backend logic, real-time workflows, and internal APIs—enabling actions like creating a purchase request, retrieving customer history, or triggering multi-step automation based on enterprise data.

“The missing piece in AI agent development isn’t more intelligence. It’s more structure,” said Berkin Ozmen, Co-Founder and CTO of Rierino. “AI agents will transform the enterprise by executing real actions, governed by real logic—where business value is actually created. That requires infrastructure purpose-built for execution, not just conversation.”

A Foundation for Enterprise-Grade Agents

AI Agent Builder is not a standalone feature, but a natural extension of Rierino’s composable, low-code platform. With it, developers can transform any internal logic into agent-accessible capabilities governed by platform-level RBAC, validation rules, audit trails, and contextual schema definitions.

Agents can invoke saga flows, Rierino’s real-time, event-driven orchestration components, as native tools with clearly defined inputs and outputs. These flows eliminate the need for custom glue code or fragile integrations and make structured actions accessible to large language models (LLMs) by design.

The platform supports integration with a wide range of LLM providers, including OpenAI, Google Gemini, Amazon Bedrock, Mistral, Anthropic, and on-prem deployments like Ollama or LocalAI—giving enterprises full flexibility over how and where their AI workloads run.

Agents built with Rierino are also channel-agnostic by default. They can be accessed through Rierino’s UI, exposed as APIs, or triggered by external events—enabling seamless deployment across chat interfaces, operational systems, or custom frontends.

And because all logic is built using Rierino’s microservice-based foundation, agent capabilities are modular, versioned, and reusable across teams and systems—ensuring long-term maintainability and scalability as business needs evolve.

From Prototypes to Production-Grade Agents

Most AI agent platforms today are optimized for experimentation—focused on prototyping flows, generating responses, or showing basic integrations. While that’s helpful in the early stages, it falls short in real-world enterprise scenarios where agents must operate across multiple systems, comply with business policies, and deliver measurable outcomes.

Rierino’s AI Agent Builder is built for the next phase: production-grade deployment. It enables teams to move beyond pilots and proof-of-concepts by equipping agents with structured tools, secure runtime environments, and composable business logic. Agents aren’t just asked to generate ideas—they’re expected to pull real-time data, initiate multi-step workflows, and act within enterprise guardrails.

This shift—from conversation to execution—is what turns AI from a novelty into a force multiplier for productivity, automation, and innovation at scale.

Not Just a Tool—An Agent Infrastructure Layer

While many platforms position agents as digital assistants or conversational layers, Rierino takes a fundamentally different approach: Agents are infrastructure-level components that should be embedded, orchestrated, and governed like any other part of a modern enterprise system.

AI Agent Builder is not a new direction—it’s the natural evolution of Rierino’s long-standing AI focus. As the first low-code platform to offer embedded AI capabilities dating back to 2020, Rierino has consistently pushed beyond surface-level automation. The 2023 launch of RAI, its embedded GenAI assistant, extended these capabilities into content, translation, and UI generation. AI Agent Builder now extends that same architectural depth to autonomous, action-driven agents.

With Rierino, every workflow, API, or rule-based decision can be exposed as a tool an agent can invoke—governed, automatically versioned, and monitored for safe execution. This turns your internal architecture into an AI-ready surface where agents can operate with full trust and transparency.

For organizations looking to scale AI safely and meaningfully, this isn’t just another feature—it’s a platform-level capability ensuring agents to evolve as systems grow, maintain compliance as policies shift, and deliver real business impact without introducing chaos or risk.

Rierino AI Agent Builder is now available to enterprise teams looking to bring scalable AI execution into their digital ecosystems.

About Rierino

Rierino is a next-generation technology company helping organizations accelerate digital transformation through low-code development, composable architecture, and embedded intelligence. Its platform empowers teams to create scalable microservices, orchestrate business logic, and build intelligent applications—without black-box constraints. Rierino is backed by the Future Impact Fund and was named one of Fast Company’s Top 100 Startups to Watch.