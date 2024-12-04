Rheem Middle East’s Ducted Inverter Air Conditioning series has been recognized for its sustainability features and high efficiencies.

Dubai, UAE: Rheem Middle East, a leading manufacturer of innovative and energy-efficient air conditioning and water heating solutions, has been awarded ‘Sustainable HVAC Product of the Year’ at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024 for its range of Ducted Inverter Air Conditioning units.

The Sustainability Innovation Awards shine a spotlight on outstanding achievements in sustainability across the Middle East. They were founded to recognize both individual and corporate brilliance, as well as the pioneering projects that are driving the region toward a greener future.

Introducing innovative and sustainable products to the MEA market has always been a key focus area of Rheem MEA – and its Ducted Inverter Air Conditioning units exemplify the company’s commitment to sustainability.

These units use advanced inverter compressors, which offer significantly higher efficiency than traditional on/off air conditioners. This results in a reduced operational carbon footprint.

Additionally, multiple protective sensors across the refrigeration system continuously monitor key parameters, ensuring reliable and efficient performance under various conditions. Designed to withstand high ambient temperatures in the GCC region, these units comply fully with all GCC standards.

The units are also equipped with smart Wi-Fi controls, which allow the user to easily manage and schedule the unit’s operation remotely while tracking its energy usage.

Brian Hempenstall, VP and GM, Rheem MEA, says: “We are honored to receive the ‘Sustainable HVAC Product of the Year’ for our Ducted Inverter Air Conditioning units at the Sustainability Innovation Awards 2024. Innovation has always been integral to what we do as a company, particularly when it comes to improving our environmental impact. From our stringent sustainability assurance processes to our ambitious green targets, we remain committed to designing, developing, and delivering premium HVAC products that are built with both efficiency and reliability in mind”.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem® is nearly a 100-year-old North American manufacturer delivering innovative, energy-efficient air-conditioning and water-heating solutions under one roof to homes and businesses in more than 70 countries worldwide. From its Atlanta, Ga. Headquarters, three U.S. manufacturing facilities, a state-of-the-art distribution center and Advanced Technology Integration (ATI) Lab, Rheem® designs, builds and supplies some of the most reliable, environmentally responsible and technologically advanced products in the industry. Under the “One Rheem Quality” promise, every Rheem® build everywhere in the world is held to the same high standard of excellence. This high standard of excellence was further highlighted in 2019 when Rheem comprehensively won the Climate Control Awards 2019 – Manufacturer/Supplier of the Year (Standalone DX) for the masterpiece made out of metal – Renaissance Xcede Rooftop Package Unit.

