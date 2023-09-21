Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Stemming from its solid commitment to continuous development and expanding its network, Reynaers Middle East (RME), the Bahrain-based regional office of leading European aluminium solutions provider Reynaers Aluminium, has recently participated in the annual International Marketing Conference 2023, held at Reynaers’ headquarters in Brussels.

Held on September 13-15, 2023, the event witnessed the participation of 50+ marketing personnel from Reynaers Aluminium worldwide; representing the Brand in more than 70 countries.

RME delegation to the Conference included the Company’s Marketing Department representatives; Ms. Hina Khan and Ms. Eman Salman, who engaged in an enriching set of activities held with the aim of exchanging expertise, sharing insights on the latest developments in the field and bolstering bonds among multi-national professionals working under the umbrella of Reynaers Aluminium.

The three-day event also included several other activities, such as a walking networking tour through the historic city of Mechelen, a gala dinner followed by an awards ceremony, panel discussions that addressed the future strategies of the multinational aluminium solutions’ provider, and interactive workshops highlighting the latest trends in the field of marketing.

On this occasion, Mr Ali Khalaf, CEO of Reynaers Middle East, stated: “We are delighted to take part in this year’s edition of the International Marketing Conference, which provides an ideal platform to share experiences with our peers and admire the dedication and creativity of our global team as a whole. The Conference was a testament to our shared commitment to growth, innovation, and building lasting connections, and a symbol of our shared journey towards excellence. We look forward to participating in the coming edition of the Conference, which reflects the essence of our organisation; a vibrant community of individuals working together to achieve greatness.”

It is worth noting that RME is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium, which specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions. Reynaers Middle East is headquartered in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. With a rich portfolio of leading projects across the region, RME aspires to further advance its leading position as one of the leading aluminium solutions providers in the Middle East region.

For more information on Reynaers Middle East, call +973 17877 266 or visit www.reynaers.bh. Follow Reynaers Middle East on Facebook and Linkedin, reynaers_me on Instagram and Reynaers Aluminium on YouTube for the latest products, news and updates.

A press release prepared by Media Scene for PR and Translation W.L.L on behalf of Reynaers Middle East

About Reynaers Middle East:

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary office of the leading European specialist Reynaers Aluminium.

A market leader in Belgium and with worldwide operations, Reynaers Aluminium specializes in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable Aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

Apart from a wide range of standard solutions, the company also develops tailor-made solutions for all market sectors – from residential to commercial and industrial projects.

Reynaers’ high-quality systems meet the most stringent demands in terms of comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency. It acts as a valuable partner for architects, fabricators, solar installers, project developers, investors and end-users.

Founded in 1965, Reynaers currently employs over 1,770 workers in 40 countries worldwide and exports to more than 70 countries on 5 continents.

Reynaers Middle East office is head quartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain since 2004. It caters to the entire GCC countries in addition to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and more recently Iraq. It also has branch offices in UAE and Egypt.

For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh.

About Media Scene for PR and Translation:

Media Scene for PR and Translation WLL specializes in providing results-driven Public Relation services, digital marketing and translation services. Created and launched by a group of journalists who have a combined experience of 50 years in the Kingdom, the comprehensive service is guaranteed to be delivered by a team of experts.

For more information please contact: Hussain – hnasser@mediascenebh.com