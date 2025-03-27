Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Reynaers Middle East, the leading provider of international aluminium solutions, recently announced the successful completion of the World Heart Hotel and Mall in Baghdad, a remarkable project featuring a stunning panoramic design that provides breathtaking views of the Iraqi capital. The project was achieved through close collaboration with Alumex Aluminium, Reynaers authorised fabricator in Iraq, delivering unparalleled quality and innovation in architecture.

The World Heart Hotel and Mall stands as a testament to modern architectural design, utilising Reynaers’ cutting-edge aluminium solutions including the Conceptwall 50 (CW50), EcoSystem 50 (ES50) windows and the Concept Patio 130 (CP130) sliding system, which together offer exceptional building performance, design freedom and visual appeal, making them ideal for creating outstanding facades that enhance high-rise structures across the city.

The CW50 is a versatile curtain wall facade and roof system that improves building speed while providing unlimited design flexibility and exceptional thermal performance, ensuring that the project not only looks magnificent but also meets the highest efficiency standards.

Meanwhile, the ES50 window and door solutions blend aesthetic sophistication with energy efficiency, featuring minimalistic designs and cleverly concealed hinges to elevate the visual appeal of the World Heart project while also contributing to significant energy savings, marking a notable advance in sustainable architecture within Iraq.

In addition, the CP130 sliding system provides a versatile lift-and-slide solution, enhancing both functionality and elegance, with its superior quality-to-value ratio ensuring robust performance and reliability, making it especially suitable for diverse building requirements, which together showcases Reynaers’ commitment to excellence and innovation in the construction sector.

Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director of Reynaers Middle East, expressed pride in this landmark project, commenting: “The World Heart Hotel and Mall symbolises our dedication to delivering innovative and sustainable aluminum solutions. Our collaboration with Alumex Aluminium embodies our shared vision for transforming Iraq’s architectural landscape while committing to the highest standards of quality and performance.”

It is worth noting that the World Heart Hotel, Baghdad’s first luxury five-star hotel, sets a new standard for hospitality in the region. The property features 320 keys, including 285 exquisitely designed hotel rooms, 35 upscale suites and 54 luxury apartments, ensuring a lavish stay for every guest. In addition to luxurious accommodations, the hotel boasts a state-of-the-art convention palace with a 240-seat auditorium, two elegant ballrooms and multiple technologically equipped meeting rooms. It also offers exquisite dining experiences through several world-renowned restaurants, while a 150-unit mall showcases top international brands, elevating the shopping experience for visitors and residents alike.

Reynaers Middle East is a subsidiary of Reynaers Aluminium, a leading specialist in the development and marketing of innovative, sustainable aluminium solutions. The headquarters of Reynaers Middle East is located in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and it provides services to the GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

Reynaers Middle East is the subsidiary of Reynaers Aluminium, a leading European specialist in innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions. With its roots in Belgium, the company offers a diverse range of products, including windows, doors, curtain walls, and sliding systems, catering to residential, commercial and industrial sectors. Reynaers’ high-quality systems excel in comfort, security, architectural design, and energy efficiency, making it a trusted partner for architects, fabricators, and project developers.

Since its founding in 1965, Reynaers has expanded to 40 countries, employing over 1,770 people and exporting to more than 70 countries. Established in 2004, the Bahrain office serves the GCC, alongside Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq, with additional branches in the UAE and Egypt. For more information, visit www.reynaers.bh.