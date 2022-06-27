Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Reynaers Middle East management team members met at their Jordan office to discuss the company’s strategic plans for the next three years. The event coincided with the appointment of the new finance director for the company and the ongoing recruitment in the technical department.

Managers from each of the departments presented their short and long terms goals to support the company’s vision and business objectives.

On the occasion, Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director at Reynaers Middle East, stated: “As we emerge out of an unprecedented pandemic and with the ongoing volatility in the business world, we at Reynaers Middle East remain committed to providing superior product quality, performance and services to our customers. It is times like these when international companies are tested for their durability and stability. Like most organisations, we are faced with the challenges of changing market dynamics, evolving workforce, and disrupted supply chains.”

“The aim of this meeting was to put our minds together to navigate some of the key strengths that need to be leveraged within the company and also to determine the main weakness which needs to be addressed in filling the gaps toward reaching our business goals,” explained Mr. Khalaf.

The deliberations in these sessions also identified a significant shift in customer segmentation where a sizable market is emerging in the mega projects category as well as the medium to small projects including residential buildings and end-user homes. Each of these segments warrants a dedicated approach for product development, sales, marketing, and operation strategies which were developed through this forum.

Reynaers Aluminium specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun screening and conservatories.

It is part of the Reynaers Group, which enfolds its several diverse companies in three business units, namely aluminium architectural solutions (Reynaers Aluminium), steel architectural solutions and building products. Founded in 1965, the Reynaers Group is active in more than 70 countries worldwide with 40 subsidiaries and 2,400 employees.

Reynaers Middle East is based in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. It has branch offices in the UAE, Egypt and Jordan.

