Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Leading European aluminium solutions provider Reynaers Aluminium has launched a new website that offers an improved digital experience, thanks to its optimised design, updated content and human-centred visual identity.

The new design steps away from the three separate stakeholder domains of the original website. Instead, clear overview pages and filter options guide every type of visitor towards the appropriate content, according to Mr. Ali Khalaf, Managing Director - Reynaers Middle East, the regional office of Belgium-based Reynaers Aluminium.

Elaborating further, Mr. Khalaf said: “Previously, visitors were prompted to enter the site based on their profession, which meant that they missed out on information that could have been interesting and relevant to them.”

The aluminium solutions provider has invested in user-friendly technology to create a website that is easy to access, understand, and navigate.

Reynaers Aluminium’s IT spokesman explained: “By means of eye tracking and heat map testing, we have designed an efficient website structure that responds to all user needs. The analytics tell us what our visitors want and where they expect to find it. Nothing is left to chance to create the best online experience possible.

The new design focuses on communication tailored to the visitor’s interest with powerful visuals, aligned with the company’s new visual identity.

“Innovation and continuous improvement are part of Reynaers Aluminium DNA. In fact, this website redesign is just the beginning, as there are many other developments yet to come,” Mr. Khalaf added.

Reynaers Middle East is based in Bahrain and caters to the entire GCC region in addition to Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq. It has branch offices in the UAE, Egypt and Jordan.

Reynaers Aluminium specialises in the development and marketing of innovative and sustainable aluminium solutions for windows, doors, curtain-walls, sliding systems, sun-screening and conservatories. It is part of the Reynaers Group, which enfolds its several diverse companies in three business units, namely aluminium architectural solutions (Reynaers Aluminium), steel architectural solutions and building products. Founded in 1965, the Reynaers Group is active in more than 70 countries worldwide with 40 subsidiaries and 2,400 employees.