DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Revvity, Inc. has recently launched as a science-based solutions company that leverages innovation across life sciences and diagnostics to help improve lives everywhere. Born from two words, “revolutionize” (rev) and “vita” (vit) meaning “life” in Latin, Revvity delivers end-to-end expertise and solutions from research discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. The Company was previously affiliated with PerkinElmer, Inc.

“The unveiling of Revvity is the capstone of a nearly year-long journey that has transformed who we are and reinforces why our work matters,” said Prahlad Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer of Revvity. “At Revvity, we are united with our customers to impact health across the lifespan.”

The company provides reagents, consumables, assays, instruments and software to customers in markets ranging from pharma and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and government agencies. “We’re a translational company in the sense that our capabilities facilitate decision making between research and clinical customers,” remarked Singh. “With cross-business collaborations between our automation, multi-omics offerings, and our Signals software business, we have unique capabilities which put us in an optimal position to accelerate breakthrough solutions.”

About Gulf Scientific Corporation

Since 1990, Gulf Scientific Corporation has built a strong reputation as a provider of laboratory resources. Through strategic partnerships with market leaders, GSC aims at providing customers with the best available resources to meet their diverse laboratory needs.

For over three decades, Gulf Scientific Corporation has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the development of the scientific community in the Middle East. Together, Gulf Scientific Corporation and Revvity are poised to shape the future of the scientific community in the Middle Easy by bringing about innovative solutions that will have a positive impact on lives worldwide.

About Revvity

Revvity provides health science solutions, technologies, expertise and services that deliver complete workflows from discovery to development, and diagnosis to cure. Revvity is revolutionizing what’s possible in healthcare, with specialized focus areas in translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection and diagnosis, informatics and more.

With 2022 revenue of more than $3 billion and over 11,000 employees, Revvity serves customers across pharmaceutical and biotech, diagnostic labs, academia and governments. It is part of the S&P 500 index and has customers in more than 190 countries.

