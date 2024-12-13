United Arab Emirates- DAW Construction, in partnership with Qatar German Polymer Company (QGPC), unveiled a breakthrough solution poised to redefine infrastructure development: Polymer Resin Concrete (PRC). This innovative material addresses critical infrastructure challenges with unmatched sustainability, durability, and efficiency, setting new standards for urban resilience.

Unlike traditional reinforced concrete, PRC eliminates water use during production, a critical advantage as global water scarcity intensifies. Governments now face mounting pressure to minimize environmental impact, and PRC delivers a solution that combines innovation with environmental responsibility. Beyond its water-saving production process, PRC boasts a lifespan of over 100 years, far surpassing traditional concrete, which often requires costly repairs and maintenance after just a few decades.

The financial advantages of PRC are underscored by lifecycle cost analyses. Data reveals that the total cost of PRC over a 60-year design life remains steady at approximately 5,000 QAR. In contrast, traditional coated and lined concrete structures accrue cumulative costs exceeding 24,000 QAR due to frequent repairs and replacements. This cost efficiency makes PRC an ideal choice for governments seeking sustainable, long-term infrastructure investments.

Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, General Manager of DAW Construction, emphasized the material’s transformative potential: “Infrastructure today is no longer about simply building structures, it’s about sustainability, speed, and value. With Polymer Resin Concrete, we’ve introduced a material that overcomes the challenges of traditional concrete, such as corrosion and costly maintenance, while drastically reducing construction timelines. This positions the UAE as a global leader in sustainable urban development”.

PRC’s superior technical properties include compressive strength of up to 120 MPa and a near-zero absorption rate of 0.05 mm. Its lightweight design allows for easier transportation and faster installation, reducing labor and equipment costs. Additionally, PRC’s resistance to corrosion eliminates the need for reinforcements, making it particularly effective for applications such as sewer systems, drainage channels, and manhole covers.

The flexibility of PRC allows for its use in a wide range of applications, including advanced drainage systems, flood mitigation projects, and urban transport networks. Its adaptability to complex designs further enhances its appeal for infrastructure planners. By enabling faster construction, reduced material waste, and enhanced durability, PRC is positioned as the ultimate material for addressing the dual challenges of climate change and urban population growth.

Tarek further commented on the market’s evolving demands: “The construction industry is shifting. Developers and governments are not just looking for materials; they’re seeking solutions. PRC offers a comprehensive answer by addressing critical challenges like flooding, rapid urbanization, and environmental sustainability. By partnering with QGPC, we are bringing a transformative product to the market, ensuring the UAE continues to lead in global infrastructure innovation”.

As demonstrated at Big 5 Global 2024, DAW Construction and QGPC are not merely introducing a product, they are spearheading a movement toward smarter, more sustainable cities. For governments and urban developers, PRC offers not only cost efficiency but also the promise of a more resilient and sustainable future.

About Dar Alwd Construction Company:

Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW) is an authorized and experienced provider of a comprehensive range of construction and infrastructure services, including road construction, urban infrastructure development, sewerage networks, culvert construction, and building projects. Established in Sharjah, UAE, in 2007, DAW has earned the prestigious status of an Unlimited A contractor. DAW's diverse multinational team brings extensive engineering expertise and has a proven track record of delivering projects to the highest quality control and safety standards. DAW remains committed to excellence, ensuring that each project is executed precisely and adheres to the industry's highest standards.