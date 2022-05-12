Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led boutique property developer, has joined hands with REVL, a global fitness chain, to bring its new flagship studio to the award-winning DT1 residences in Downtown Dubai.

The REVL studio adds to the portfolio of retail units at DT1 residences that serves to elevate the lifestyles of its residents, creating an environment where they can benefit from a wide range of amenities.

REVL is rapidly expanding with three additional studios set to open across the UAE in 2022, followed by further locations in the MENA region. Originating from Australia, REVL brings an evolutionary approach to the fitness industry with expert training programmes centred around holistic human performance. The programmes offer a diverse range of exercises that deliver consistent progression.

Nitin Bhatnagar, Co-founder and President, Ellington Properties, said: “We focus on bringing exceptional lifestyle choices to our residential projects further underlining our development as residential destinations of choice. Residents of DT1 can now benefit from world-class fitness training that will promote their health and wellness. The opening of the region’s first REVL studio highlights our efforts to bring top-notch experiences to our residents.”

Alain Saade, Founder and Managing Director, REVL Training UAE & MENA region, said: “We chose DT1 for our flagship studio as it perfectly reflects our brand identity and our commitment to excellence. We take pride in adding value to the communities we serve by promoting healthier lifestyles. We look forward to potential future partnerships with Ellington Properties as we expand our presence in Dubai.”

REVL conducts eight classes daily, seven days a week offering a wide range of programmes that include high-intensity sessions, strength training sessions, and cardio and mobility sessions. Membership is available on a monthly basis and sessions can also be booked in blocks.

About Ellington Properties:

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavours to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners’ aspirations, Ellington Properties residences are classic in feel but contemporary of vision. Ellington Properties’ current projects include elegant high-rise design-led residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah and the upcoming Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

