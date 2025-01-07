Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Revie, the tech-enabled platform revolutionizing home and commercial renovation in Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce the successful closure of a $2.5M seed funding round led by Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber.

This investment marks a significant milestone for Revie, enabling the company to accelerate its mission of delivering an innovative, end-to-end renovation solution for homeowners, investors, and businesses. The funding will be allocated toward scaling operations, enhancing technology, and improving customer experience.

Revie’s platform simplifies the traditionally complex renovation process by offering customers a seamless experience, from design and planning to execution, through a curated network of contractors and designers.

“This investment underscores the confidence in Revie’s vision to redefine the renovation industry,” said Ibrahim, Founder and CEO of Revie. “With Sanabil Venture Studio’s support, we are positioned to scale rapidly while maintaining our commitment to delivering quality, efficiency, and transparency to our customers.”

“Revie is setting a new standard in the renovation industry by tackling complexities with innovative, tech-driven solutions. At Sanabil Venture Studio, we are excited to support their journey to revolutionize this space and contribute to the development of a more efficient and customer-focused market in the Kingdom.” –said Rayan Aebi, CEO of Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber and Chairman of the Board of Revie.

Revie’s innovative approach addresses key pain points in the renovation market, including cost uncertainties, delays, and quality control challenges. With the newly secured funding, the company plans to:

• Invest in technology to streamline processes and enhance customer experience.

• Build a scalable foundation to support long-term growth.

Sanabil Venture Studio’s investment is a testament to their commitment to fostering innovative startups in Saudi Arabia. This partnership aligns with Vision 2030’s goal of promoting entrepreneurship and technology-driven solutions in the region.

About Revie:

Revie is a Saudi-based tech-enabled renovation platform offering a seamless, end-to-end solution for residential and commercial renovations. By combining cutting-edge technology with expert project management, Revie simplifies the renovation process and delivers exceptional results for customers.

About Sanabil Venture Studio by Stryber:

Sanabil Investments has partnered with Stryber to create and operate a new Venture Studio in Saudi Arabia. The Venture Studio aims to create scalable technology ventures. The initial focus for venture building is on three sectors within the PIF’s Strategic Pillar program: Fintech, Consumer Goods and Tourism & Leisure, with the first operations starting in 2023. An entrepreneurial team of over 50 people, including ‘Venture Architects’, Product Managers and Designers, as well as software engineers, are working on the Studio’s different startups and prototypes. $14 million of capital has already been deployed in 2023, some of which went towards funding the first four startups.

Media Contact:

Ibrahim Abu Khadra

Founder & CEO, Revie

hello@revie.homes

www.revie.homes