The International Finance Corporation’s (IFC) investment portfolio in Egypt stands at nearly $2.4 billion as of March 2025, in addition to a technical support and advisory portfolio worth $25.7 million, as per an official statement.

During her meeting with Makhtar Diop, President of IFC, Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, highlighted that this portfolio is distributed across the financial markets, agribusiness, health, education, manufacturing, tourism, retail, construction, and infrastructure sectors.

The two sides discussed developments in implementing various joint work projects to enhance private sector participation in development efforts, stimulate the investment environment, and support the government's efforts in implementing the State Ownership Policy Document.

Al-Mashat affirmed the government's efforts to transform the Egyptian economy toward private-sector-led growth based on tradable sectors.

The state is also expanding the private sector by regulating its participation in various economic activities, developing the legislative and regulatory environment, facilitating licensing, and digitizing services provided to investors. This is in addition to encouraging public-private partnership (PPP) models in the fields of infrastructure, energy, transportation, education, and healthcare.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).