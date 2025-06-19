Reuters today announced the launch of digital subscriptions for its award-winning website and mobile app in eight new countries: the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Puerto Rico, Montenegro, Monaco, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The digital subscription plan enables cost-efficient, unlimited access to Reuters trusted, accurate and unbiased news coverage for the local currency equivalent of approximately USD $1 a week.

Subscribers to Reuters get a simple, transparent subscription price with no up-front discount periods, step-ups or surprises, and they can easily cancel at any time. Reuters website and app users can access a limited number of articles per month before receiving an offer to subscribe.

The announcement follows the successful launch of digital subscriptions to customers across Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

“Reuters reports from the front lines of conflicts, the halls of government, and inside corporate boardrooms globally. News outlets, financial institutions, companies, governments, and consumers rely on us to keep them informed on happenings around the globe,” said Josh London, Head of Reuters Professional. “The new subscription plan offers subscribers a trusted source of accurate and unbiased news and enables us to deliver more value to our subscribers by expanding the reach and capabilities of our reporting and products.”

The relaunched Reuters app and its accompanying website provide high-quality, credible and reliable news, delivered by Reuters 2,600 journalists globally. Reuters extensive newsroom footprint, operating in 200 locations around the world, ensures users receive comprehensive coverage of the most important global events. Adhering to the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles guarantees that our journalism is produced with the utmost integrity, delivered without bias or agenda.

Access Reuters award-winning journalism in the Apple App and Google Play stores and on Reuters.com.

Media contact:

Brooke Heywood

Brooke.Heywood@tr.com