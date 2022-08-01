Dubai, UAE – CRTKL, a global cultural agency specialising in architecture, planning and design, has unveiled insights into how it is enhancing the patient experience through design in Egypt.

CRTKL is currently working to help Cairo Children’s Cancer Hospital Egypt (CCHE) realize its mission to become one of the most comprehensive cancer treatment and teaching hospitals in the region and in the world. Through this project, CCHE aims to triple its bed capacity to nearly 600 inpatient beds and expand its associated medical services. The new Outpatient Centre will allow the hospital to combine all of its outpatient services into one facility, separate but adjacent, to the inpatient hospital. This 67,000-SM facility is expected to accommodate more than 300,000 visits per year and is designed to accommodate the future addition of a Proton Therapy Centre.

Ahmed Ghobara, Associate Principal at CRTKL commented: “The Children’s Cancer Centre in Cairo is designed with a flexible planning module, allowing it to easily adapt to growth and changes within the various clinical modalities over time. The building contains three floors dedicated to medical oncology, with the capacity for 300 infusion seats. Meanwhile, three additional floors are dedicated to clinical exam modules.”

Other clinical services include a radiology centre, physiotherapy, lab, pharmacy and a radiation oncology centre containing three linear accelerators (one with tomographic imaging), and cyberknife radiation treatment. Double height staff lounges connect these clinical floors, promoting cross-departmental communication and collaboration.

INSPIRING WELLBEING AND ADVENTURE

“Beyond the state-of-the-art clinical treatment, which is received within the Centre, CCHE focuses on a holistic model of administering to the emotional needs of the patient and family members as well. The design weaves together spaces for interactive play that include education, play, and entertainment, throughout the facility. The overall atmosphere of the building is designed to be both welcoming and to inspire curiosity and adventure,” Ghobara added.

A multi-story family resource centre placed at the heart of the main atrium unites the first three levels of the building. A monumental stair, which can double as an amphitheatre, flows from this centre activating the lobby and encouraging patients and family members to participate in the educational and informative activities offered. A theatre, library and distinct activity centre for toddlers, children and teens are among the other amenities built into the patient and family experience. The building is surrounded by a shade garden, which can be viewed from all waiting areas, and is conveniently entered directly off the main lobby.

“As the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) says, buildings and infrastructure are as important as Immunizations – this requires the involvement of industries and professions beyond the medical field, those like us who can help create places that prioritise the human experience and healing. We know the built environment can influence health behaviours, which is why at CRTKL we are committed to collectively developing an intentional and holistic concept rather than another checklist or certification, which brings positive health benefits and a total wellbeing experience,” concluded Ghobara.

