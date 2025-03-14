Net Profit increases to AED 53.5 million; Equity rises to AED 246.5 million

Strategic acquisition of Prometheus Medical expands RPM’s global reach

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Response Plus Holding PJSC (ADX: RPM), the leading pre-hospital care and emergency medical services provider in the UAE and KSA, has released its audited financial results for the period ending December 31, 2024.

The Group’s Revenue surged 32% from AED 346.1 million in 2023 to AED 456.5 million as on December 31, 2024. Net Profit increased 8% to AED 53.5 million from AED 49.4 million in the previous year. The Group’s Equity increased to AED 246.5 million as on December 31, 2024 compared to AED 230 million in the previous year.

Total Assets were AED 388.7 million as on December 31, 2024 compared to AED 298.2 million as of year-end 2023. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) increased to AED 0.27 in 2024 from 0.25 a year before, reflecting RPM’s commitment to profitability and shareholder value creation.

The company’s positive financial results and growth in 2024 have been driven by a strong pipeline of energy and infrastructure projects in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, United Kingdom, Norway and other markets. With a clear strategic growth roadmap across key markets, RPM has earmarked its revenue streams, including new lines of businesses such as wind energy, particularly in Norway.

In his comments, Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of Response Plus Holding, said: “The robust performance of Response Plus Holding during 2024 reflects the effectiveness of our diversification strategy locally, regionally or globally. We have laid solid grounds for our expansion and growth plans, and year on year, our positive results are only confirming our leading market reputation as the experts across pre-hospital care and emergency medical services, in addition to further accelerating our growth trajectory on a global scale. We have some exciting plans for RPM in 2025.”

Among the company’s key achievements in the last year was its strategic acquisition of the UK-headquartered Prometheus Medical International, which strengthened its capabilities in consultancy on Medical Risk Mitigation and niche medical training for the Defence and Energy sectors. RPM’s growth was further accentuated by prestigious contracts in the UAE and strong performance in its operations in Saudi Arabia, which recorded over 115% growth in Revenue year-on-year.

Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, said: “RPM has a strong expansion and diversification strategy in place to deliver exceptional pre-hospital care across the markets we operate in. As part of this, we are currently targeting a wide array of opportunities. The acquisition of Prometheus Medical opened up new verticals and other global markets for RPM. We also reinforced our commitment to investing in cutting-edge technologies which largely contributes to the company’s optimal efficiency, productivity and growth prospects.”

Dr. Rohil added: “We have started rolling out our new Artificial Intelligence-powered solutions for occupational health, in addition to adopting FDA-approved wearable devices to enable real-time monitoring of a patient’s medical health information, helping early detection and ultimately boosting patient outcomes. This commitment to innovation is a crucial component of RPM’s corporate philosophy.”

During the year, RPM announced its Medical Air Evacuation vertical with MOUs with some of the leading Air Ambulance Operators to cover Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. RPM, along with Burjeel Holdings, also launched the $1 million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award last year to boost workplace wellness across the global Energy sector.

Response Plus Holding includes Response Plus Medical (RPM), which operates over 420 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster with presence in the UAE, KSA and India. Apart from Prometheus Medical, the Group includes other subsidiaries such as OccuMed Clinic, Medical Manpower Supply, and Health Tech Training Centre.