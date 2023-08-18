Abu Dhabi: Response Plus Holding PJSC - one of the leading providers of onsite emergency and healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates - has just released its half-year results for the period ending on June 30th, 2023.

Over the first 6 months of 2023, the group reported AED 168.7 million worth of revenues, compared to AED 162.7 million in the previous year reporting period ending on June 30th, 2022, illustrating a revenue growth of 4% year-on-year. Net profits over the same period grew substantially, reaching AED 26.6 million compared to AED 20.6 million last year, and marking a substantial rise of 29%.

The growth in both, revenues and profits, can be attributed to the group’s firm commitment towards sustainability, cost optimization, and increased efficiency and productivity across the organization.

Another highlight for the group over the same period of time was undoubtedly the successful inauguration of Response Plus Medical Complex (RPMC) by Saudi RPM in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, standing as the first specialized private occupational healthcare center in KSA.

Commenting the group’s remarkable results, CEO of RPM, Dr. Rohil Raghavan said: “Our performance during the first half of 2023 strongly depicts our determination to drive and sustain growth at all levels. In addition to our robust financial results, we have planned on extending our world class services to new beneficiaries by partnering with key players in different industries. We are determined to take our performance to new heights in the second half of the year, with even better results, backed by the guidance of our board members, our team’s expertise, and our shareholders ’ trust.”

About RPM

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange on the 14th of September 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro – cap company.