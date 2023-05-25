Abu Dhabi: In line with its ongoing commitment to offering valuable career opportunities to local talents in countries of operation, Response Medical Plus (RPM) - a subsidiary of Response Plus Holding, the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE - participated in the Career Day held yesterday at the Fatima College of Health Sciences campus in Al Mafraq, Abu Dhabi.

Founded in 2006, the Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS) aims at graduating skilled healthcare professionals. It is an integral part of the Institute of Applied Technology (IAT), an initiative of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of Abu Dhabi, that works towards the Emiratization of Technological Careers.

During the Career Day, RPM signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FCHS, stipulating the promotion of cooperation between the two parties in the field of Health Sciences and in all areas of common interests, including the possibility for RPM to provide valuable employment opportunities for FCHS graduates.

Commenting the mutually-beneficial agreement and RPM’s participation to the job fair, Major Tom Louis, CEO of Response Plus Holding said: “At RPM, we have grasped the major role our personnel had to play in our growth and success. We are always looking for ways to make RPM a platform for holistic growth and improvement for our talent pool.” He added: “Our participation at the FCHS Career Day also reflects our strong commitment to local talent in the countries we work in and our full support to UAE’s Emiratization vision and goals. We are proud to be signing an agreement that would provide students with promising career prospects, while enabling us to benefit from capable national talents who can contribute towards the advancement of the healthcare sector and further elevate its standards. ”

About RPM

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange on the 14th of September 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro – cap company.

About IAT

The Institute of Applied Technology (IAT) was founded in 2005 through the Royal decree of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi as a corporate body with complete financial and administrative independence. With state-of the-art facilities and excellent support services, IAT offers Career-based Technical Education (CTE) in English at the secondary and tertiary levels. It also boasts well-established higher learning programs in aviation, logistics and nursing. IAT owns and governs twenty campuses (fourteen schools, four colleges for Fatima College of Health Sciences and two colleges for Abu Dhabi Polytechnic), located in the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Western Region, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al-Quwain, Ras Al Khaima and Al Fujairah; with its directorate based in Abu Dhabi.

About Fatima College of Health Sciences (FCHS)

FCHS was established in 2006, with the aim to meet the United Arab Emirates’ growing need for skilled healthcare professionals. FCHS has a mandate to satisfy the needs of the health sector in Abu Dhabi in specific - and the UAE in general - by graduating well-educated, well-trained and skilled technicians and healthcare professionals.