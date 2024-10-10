Dubai, UAE – The 13th edition of Blockchain Life 2024, one of the most anticipated global crypto events, is set to take place on 22nd - 23rd October 2024, in the heart of Dubai. Gathering over 10,000 participants from 120 countries, the event is expected to bring together key industry figures and investors eager to stay ahead of the ever-evolving cryptocurrency and Web3 trends. Planned in anticipation for the “bull run”, Blockchain Life 2024 is a must-attend for anyone serious about making strides in the crypto environment.

“The success of Blockchain Life comes from our ability to connect key players and investors with the cutting-edge insights they need to succeed. This year - more than ever - we’re bringing together the best minds in the crypto world to discuss actionable strategies for navigating this dynamic market,” said Founder Sergei Khitrov, Founder of Blockchain Life . “The networking opportunities alone at Blockchain Life are worth the price of admission - many deals and partnerships are formed behind the scenes here in a friendly, yet exclusive environment.”

Blockchain Life has established itself as a leading forum where attendees can fast-track their learning and build upon their network - gaining insights and connections in just two days that would typically take years to acquire. This year, the forum will feature esteemed C-level speakers from major crypto firms like Tether, Tron, Trust Wallet, and Ledger. Attendees can expect to dive deep into the latest trends, investment opportunities, and strategies for profiting from the current market environment, making it the premier platform for those looking to thrive in the high-end market segment.

Known for successfully anticipating market trends before the mainstream, Blockchain Life has a reputation for delivering insider knowledge months before it reaches the masses. For those looking to capitalize on these early insights, this year’s forum offers an unparalleled opportunity. Whether refining crypto portfolios or building invaluable professional networks with the world’s most influential crypto leaders, attendees will be uniquely positioned to unlock new financial opportunities.

As part of Blockchain Life Week, running from October 18 to 28, participants will also have access to over 100 side events designed to enhance their experience. The forum will close with a legendary afterparty, featuring a yet-to-be-announced star guest, making Blockchain Life 2024 not just an educational and professional event, but a memorably fun experience as well.