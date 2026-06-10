Programme connects students across Repton Dubai, Al Barsha and Abu Dhabi with specialised teachers from Repton School UK through live, discussion-led sessions and subject-based simulations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Students across the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE are stepping into university-style learning, through the launch of a new series of live, online masterclasses delivered by Repton School, the founding school in the UK.

Through topics such as geopolitics, artificial intelligence, economics and medical ethics, the sessions bring real-world thinking into the classroom. At its core, the programme is designed to challenge perspectives, build confidence and prepare students for the demands of higher education, while strengthening academic ties between the UAE and the UK.

For Years 10 to 12 pupils at Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, the experience is highly interactive. Students connect directly with members of the Repton UK teaching team through live sessions that move well beyond traditional classroom teaching. With smaller groups and a seminar-style format, discussions are more dynamic, encouraging participation, critical thinking and genuine exchange of ideas.

In practice, this translates to debating the role of AI in society, working through ethical scenarios similar to university interviews, and negotiating global issues – developing the analytical and communication skills needed for future study and careers.

Sessions are designed to be both engaging and demanding across the series. Students step into the roles of global leaders to negotiate trade and climate, take part in mock courtrooms, and respond to complex medical and ethical dilemmas. In economics, decisions on taxation, trade and welfare play out in real time, while in AI sessions, students explore the opportunities and challenges shaping the future.

There is also a strong focus on communication. Through debating, drama and discussion, students build confidence, clarity and presence – skills that are just as important beyond the classroom as they are within it.

Launched this week as part of Repton’s enhanced online learning provision, the masterclasses will run throughout the summer term from April to June, with plans to continue beyond this initial phase.

Michael Bloy, Principal, Repton Dubai, said: “This programme is a powerful example of the added value we offer our students. It goes beyond the classroom to provide rigorous academic stretch and direct access to Repton UK expertise, helping to prepare our students for the next stage of their educational journey.”

Dr Gavin Turner, Principal Deputy Head, Repton School UK, commented: “Our masterclasses are designed to challenge and inspire. By connecting students across our international community through live online learning, we are extending the Repton classroom beyond borders and nurturing the next generation of leaders and thinkers.”

Together, these experiences develop the kind of thinking, independence, and resilience that universities increasingly look for, complementing the strong academic foundation provided through the Repton Family of Schools’ GCSE, A Level and IB pathways while introducing a more applied approach to learning.

For more information please contact:

Plus 1 Communications / madhu@plus1comms.com

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom. In the 2023-2024 academic year, the school celebrated a decade of Outstanding rating by the KHDA, and has also attained a significant milestone, ranked among the top 5 schools in Dubai and top 10 schools in the Middle East region in the prestigious Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the GCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme, BTEC and the A Level curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students, either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option. Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Al Barsha, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the GCSE, A-level curricula, and BTEC. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK and ‘Outstanding’ in all areas by BSO.

About Repton School Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged 3 to 18. It is a sister school of Repton Dubai and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2014 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child. The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum and is designed to meet the rigorous standards expected for 11+ and Common Entrance examinations. Repton Al Barsha continues to promote and embrace diversity and inclusion of all students who make progress beyond limits. Year on year, students outperform their projected attainment levels based on their CAT4.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. It has also been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School since 2018 for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups. Repton Al Barsha has a ‘Very Good’ rating by KHDA and an ‘Outstanding’ rating by British Schools Overseas (BSO); it has also been accredited with the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and British Schools in the Middle East (BSME). Showcasing its commitment and dedication to educational excellence, Repton Al Barsha achieved a noteworthy ranking in Spear’s Top 100 Schools Index 2024 among the top 5 schools in Dubai and the top 10 schools in the Middle East.

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar. www.cognita.com.