UAE: The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE announces another year of academic excellence in the 2022 IGCSE examination results. This year, Repton Dubai celebrates exceptional performances for the 13th consecutive year along with its sister school, Repton Abu Dhabi, also showcasing top results from its second IGCSE cohort.

Building on last year's brilliant inaugural performance, students at Repton Abu Dhabi’s Fry Campus displayed a consecutive exemplary performance with 30% of exam entries awarded the maximum grade 9/8’s (A*) and 54% received the grade 9-7’s (A*-A); while it also received a 97% overall student pass rate 9-4 (A*-C). The results from this year’s IGCSE examinations reflect Repton Abu Dhabi’s resilience, determination, and passion for outstanding academic results.

Repton Dubai continues to showcase praise-worthy performances in the IGCSE examinations with 29% of exam entries awarded the 9-8 grade (A*) and 51% received the grade 9-7’s (A*-A), further pushing the benchmark for future cohorts to follow.

David Cook, Chief Education Officer of Excella and Headmaster at Repton Dubai says, “The Repton Family of Schools in the UAE has a longstanding history of producing outstanding results and we are proud of our students’ performances in this year’s GCSE examinations. These results are doubly impressive given that this cohort entered ‘lockdown’ in April 2020 due to the pandemic, when they were in still in Year 9, and then many of the same students spent their Year 10, remote learning from home. The phenomenal grades secured by Reptonians are a true reflection of the commitment and dedication to achieve academic excellence by both teachers and students. With these impressive grades, we are confident that our students will succeed in the next phase of their academic life and careers.”

To recognise students’ outstanding achievements, Repton Abu Dhabi has also offered its Year 11 top-performers academic scholarships at the Sixth Form for the next academic year. Deema Al Qemzi, who attained 9 grade 9-7 (A*-A) and Sofia Polyzou, who received 8 grade 9-7(A*-A), were awarded academic scholarships for their remarkable performances.

Stephen Davis, Headteacher of Repton Abu Dhabi Senior School says, “I am delighted by the results our students have achieved this year, marking a successful second consecutive year of outstanding academic achievement. I would like to congratulate all the students and teachers, and to thank our parents for their wonderful support, encouragement and motivation, which has played a pivotal part in our students’ amazing accomplishments.”

The ‘Repton Headstart’ programme, offered every year to the Year 11 cohort at the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE, provides further support to students following their GCSE final examinations. The two-week long programme is designed to prepare students for their academic road ahead, bridging the gap between IGCSE, IB or A Levels and university life. It offers a range of courses, including ‘Finance for Teens’, ‘First Aid’, ‘EPQ Preparation’, ‘Study and Metacognition Skills’, ‘University and Career Guidance’ and introductory A-Level or IB sessions.

The Repton Family of Schools recently also launched the region’s first K12 block-chain secured multimedia digital portfolio – Repton Passport. Students and alumni from Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi – will be able to safely receive, manage and share their academic and extra-curricular accomplishments via unique links, multiple platforms and social media. Reptonians can store and manage their credentials, and easily share records for university, job applications and other opportunities.

Starting from the 2022-2023 academic year, the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE will be the first in the region to offer the blockchain-secured multimedia digital portfolio, Repton Passport’, to all students past, present and future, covering Reptonians from FS1 to Year 13.

Please find the Reptonian academic achievements below:

Repton School Abu Dhabi IGCSE 2022 Results:

Deema Al Qemzi achieved 6 grade 9 and 8’s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English Literature, Maths and French.

Sofia Polyzou achieved 6 grade 9 and 8’s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Geography, Maths and French.

Osama El Mahdy achieved 5 grade 9 and 8’s in Biology, Physics, Computer Science, Maths and French.

Mutasim Abdelwahab achieved 5 grade 9 and 8’s in Combined Science, History, Geography, Maths and Arabic.

Repton School Dubai GCSE 2022 Results:

Mariam Alogaily attained 9 grade 9’s. This outstanding performance ensures she will continue her studies on the IBDP course at Repton Dubai.

Siddhant Mehrotra attained 8 grade 9’s and will also be returning to Repton to complete his 6th form studies.

Jamila Mohamudbucus attained 8 grade 9’s and was delighted with her results as they allow her to continue her studies at Repton Dubai.

To learn more about Repton Pathways, please visit:

Repton Abu Dhabi - https://www.reptonabudhabi.org/Academics / Repton GCSE & Sixth Form

Repton Dubai - https://www.reptondubai.org/repton-school-dubai-diversifies-its-curriculum-with-a-levels-offerings/

About Repton School Dubai

Repton School Dubai, part of Excella, a leading operator of high-performing K-12 schools, opened its doors in 2007 to offer world-class educational experience for children of all nationalities, from ages 3 to 18 and boarding experience from age 11. It is a sister school of Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, both in the UAE, as well as a partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and which continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields. Combining the reputation and academic rigour of the UK curriculum, Repton Dubai has been consistently rated as ‘Outstanding’ by KHDA inspections since 2014 and endeavours to promote excellence in every area of a child’s and student’s life at school, within and outside the classroom.

Repton School Dubai offers a full range of the IGCSE curriculum, in addition to the IB Diploma, IB Career Programme and the A Levels curriculum with a choice of 45 subjects to help achieve a deep understanding of varied academic fields. The school has two boarding houses and provides boarding accommodation for students and families, by either full term boarding or a more flexible weekly boarding option.

Both the junior and senior schools are located on a spectacular campus of 1.3 million sq. ft. in Nad Al Sheba 3, making it the largest school in the region.

About Repton School Abu Dhabi

Repton School Abu Dhabi, part of Excella, was established in 2013 as a world-class educational institution in the UAE capital. Repton School Abu Dhabi is the partner school of the reputed Repton School in the United Kingdom, which was founded in 1557 and continues to boast a stellar reputation in both the academic and sporting fields. Repton Abu Dhabi follows the UK curriculum and offers a holistic approach to education, ensuring “the best for every child” by developing a learning environment where students thrive academically, physically and socially. It was also the first school in the region to become accredited as an Apple Distinguished School in 2016 due to its focus on becoming a Centre of Excellence for digitally fluent teaching and learning.

The school is accommodated across two campuses on Reem Island, over 30,000 sq. metres of space, offering outstanding state-of-the-art learning, recreational and sports facilities. The Repton Foundation School is on Rose Campus, encompassing Nursery (FS1) to Year 1 and boasts airy and bright educational spaces, several multipurpose halls, a library and an indoor swimming pool. Fry Campus, catering to students from Year 2 to Year 13, is designed in a contemporary style with an innovative learning environment and first-rate sports facilities, offering both the IGCSE and A-level curricula. Repton Abu Dhabi is rated ‘Outstanding’ by ADEK.

