UAE: Repton Al Barsha is proud to announce the attainment of the ‘Outstanding’ Rating by British Schools Overseas (BSO) for the 2023 – 2024 academic year. Repton Al Barsha achieved the ‘Outstanding’ recognition across all areas including Quality of Education; Spiritual, Moral, Social and Cultural Development in the school, Welfare, Health and Safety of students, Sustainability of Staff, Professionalism with communication and feedback, Campus and facilities; Provision of information and Quality of leadership.

In its inaugural inspection, Repton Al Barsha is recognized for providing students with an excellent and nurturing educational framework. Appreciated by staff, students and parents within the Repton community, Repton Al Barsha was noted for creating a collaborative and supportive environment, encapsulating efficient and personalized student learning outcomes, and a sense of belonging. This positive environment is reflected through student displays of ‘outstanding’ behaviour, and continuous skill progression and personal development.

The commitment, passion and dedication shown by Repton Al Barsha’s teachers were also acknowledged as the questioning techniques employed effectively stimulated critical thinking and learning among students. Furthermore, the school was also recognised for the extensive support provided to students and the impressive delivery towards inclusive academic needs from teachers and learning assistants.

The Apple Distinguished School’s innovative curriculum combines the purposeful use of technology with all subjects, enhancing students’ knowledge and skill acquisition. The school has implemented technology into the classroom from as early as Foundation Stage 2, to improve phonics as well as increase student creativity and engagement.

About Repton School Al Barsha

Repton Al Barsha, situated in Dubai Science Park in Al Barsha South, is one of the leading British schools for children aged three to 18. Formerly known as Foremarke School Dubai, it is part of Excella and the Repton Family of Schools in the UAE.

Repton Al Barsha welcomed its first students in 2013 and mirrors the Repton Family of School’s belief in traditional values, one-to-one pastoral care and the overall holistic development of a child.

The curriculum follows the UK National Curriculum for England, enhanced with the elements of the ISEB curriculum and is designed to meet the rigorous standards expected for 11+ and Common Entrance examinations. Repton Al Barsha continues to promote and embrace diversity and inclusion of all students who make progress beyond limits. Year on year, students outperform their projected attainment levels based on their CAT4.

The school features a large campus with outstanding facilities and amenities that contribute towards a child’s development beyond the classroom. Repton Al Barsha is an accredited member of the Independent Association of Preparatory Schools (IAPS) and an 'IAPS World Hub School'. It was the first school in the UAE, and only the second school globally, to have been given this prestigious status. It has also been accredited as an Apple Distinguished School since 2018 for its use of technology and compelling learning environment that engages students and enhances learning across all of its year groups. Repton Al Barsha has a ‘Very Good’ rating by KHDA and an ‘Outstanding’ rating by British Schools Overseas (BSO); it has also been accredited with the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and British Schools in the Middle East (BSME).

