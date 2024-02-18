Abu Dhabi, 18 February 2024: Reportage Properties, the leading UAE real estate developer, is organizing a special sales day at the Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche Hotel, next Sunday, February 18th.

The event includes special offers on the company's latest local and international projects.

The “Reportage Properties” portfolio includes 29 projects in the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

Reportage Properties confirmed focus on providing many special offers and discounts in line with the requirements of buyers and investors, whether inside or outside the UAE, which enhances the company’s sales in all projects.

The event includes special offers on the company's local and international projects on all of the company's projects, including a 10% discount, with a 10% down payment, and 1% monthly installments until hand over. There is another offer that includes a 5% discount, with a 5% payment down payment, 1% installment per month until hand over, as well as the possibility of benefiting from a 15% discount when making a 20% down payment, and 1% per month installments until hand over.

“Reportage Properties” sales topped AED3.7bn (one billion dollars) during 2023, compared to AED2.3bn during 2022, with a growth exceeding 60%.

The “Reportage Properties” portfolio includes 33 projects in the Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco.

Reportage Properties recently participated in the Sharjah Real Estate Exhibition - ACRES 2024 at Expo Center Sharjah, where they showcased the portfolio of projects in the UAE and abroad, especially the “Royal Park” project in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, “Reportage Village” in Dubai, and “Silvana” in Turkey , “Montenapoleone” in Egypt, and “Vista 3” on Reem Island, with various offers available, including discounts of up to 40% when paying in cash.

The Reportage Properties portfolio in Abu Dhabi includes a number of pioneering projects, as they recently revealed the launch of the new “Royal Park” project in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, which consists of 844 residential units. They also began handing over the units in Oasis Residence “Oasis 2” in Masdar City which includes about 304 residential units.

Last year, Reportage Properties handed over the units in “Oasis Residence 1” in Masdar City, which provides 612 apartments. Four years ago they began handing over the “Leonardo Residence” project in Masdar City, which includes 177 apartments.

In Masdar City, the company is also currently developing two projects: “The Gate”, which includes 463 apartments, and “The Plaza”, which provides about 348 residential units.

The list of Reportage Properties projects in Abu Dhabi include the “Al Raha Lofts 1” project, which provides 164 residential units, and “Al Raha Lofts 2”, which adds 110 residential units, within the Al Raha Beach area.

On Al Maryah Island, “Reportage Properties” is starting to develop the “Al Maryah Vista” project, which provides 786 residential units, next to “Al Maryah Vista 2”, which will include 588 new residential units.

On Yas Island, The developer is working on the “Diva” project on Yas Island, which will provide 736 residential units, in addition to the “Birla 1”, “Birla 2” and “Birla 3” which provide about 631 residential units.