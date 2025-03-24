Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Reportage KSA, a leading real estate developer in Saudi Arabia, announced total sales exceeding SAR 350 million in 2024, a new proof the success to their expansion strategy in the Saudi market.

“We continued to achieve outstanding performance over the past year, reflected in increased sales. This confirms our ability to keep pace with market changes and launch new projects that meet the needs of a diverse customer base,” said Islam Hammam, CEO of Reportage KSA.

Hammam revealed the company's strategic expansion plan for 2025, which includes the launch of more than 7 new projects in Riyadh, in addition to expanding in Jeddah, in line with the growing demand for modern and integrated residential communities.

He pointed out that the company aims to increase the scope of works across the Kingdom. They announced opening a new branch in Jeddah at the Hilton Hotel, a move that will support their expansion of operations and directly provide services to customers in the Western Region.

As part of the company's vision to develop sustainable residential communities, Hammam noted that works on the "Najd Residential" series of projects are done as scheduled. They began with Najd 1 and 2 and on the way to expand to Najd 3, 4, and 5.

Reportage intend to provide an integrated residential environment that combines sophistication and sustainability, with a blend of modernity and authenticity, enhancing the modern housing experience in the Kingdom.

Estimations tell that Saudi Arabia will need to build 115,000 homes annually over the next six years to meet the growing demand from the population, the majority of which is young. Meanwhile, the government seeks to increase home ownership rates, according to a report issued by the real estate consultancy, “Knight Frank”.