From April 14 April to 16, Reportage Group participated in the 21st edition of the International Property Show IPS2025, held at the World Trade Center in Dubai. This three-day event, a combination of exhibition, conference and networking, serves as a true global real estate marketplace, positioning IPS as the Middle East’s largest property sales platform.

“UAE in general, and especially Dubai and Abu Dhabi, is a very attractive place to invest (...). In the first quarter of 2025, we achieved nearly 1 billion dollars in sales, and we are aiming to reach 3 billion dollars by the end of the year. This entire operation is being carried out without any leverage”, said Andrea Nucera, CEO and Managing Director of Reportage Group, during his participation in the IPS panel discussion titled: “IPS Global Leaders: Global Real Estate Investments from Investors’ Perspectives - The Driving Force, Investment Strategies and Sustainability Measures for Building World-Class Infrastructure”.

The panel brought together prominent leaders from the global real estate sector, to explore the evolving landscape of global real estate infrastructure, with a focus on investment strategies for long-term success. “I think the next transformation is the possibility of generating a proper set up, a platform where we can invest in real estate and create tokens (...). If that happens, the market’s potential becomes very big”, Nucera added.

Sustainability in the Core of Reportage

The panel’s discussion centered on the key forces driving real estate today, highlighting that sustainability is no longer optional, it is a core element for development. The panel also examined innovative methodologies, for the development of large-scale real estate projects. On this topic, Andrea Nucera emphasized: “For us as a Group, sustainability is a major focus. We started with one of the most sustainable urban communities, and are the largest investor and developer in Masdar City, a 3 Pearl-rated residential complex where nature meets technology, to create an eco-friendly community and a lifestyle of innovation”.

Reportage Group “always keeps up with every latest development in the real estate industry, and is always present to meet buyers needs either users or investors”, advanced Ashraf El Hajaly, Chief Commercial Officer of the Group. Also, “our community offers an upscale lifestyle, with high-end finishes, green and accessible pricing”, said Charbel Khoury, Group Director of Marketing. The eco-friendly “Taormina” project, located in the prestigious and green Al Barari area in Dubai, is a clear proof of that. It is worth noting that the project draws its name from Taormina, known as the greenest village in Italy, reflecting a vision of green spaces, a vibrant community, and the opportunity to own a lasting legacy, within a luxurious affordable development.

Accessible Quality Living

Notable as one of the largest exhibitions in UAE, Reportage Group’s participation in IPS this year “reflects the company’s position in the current real estate market, which is crucial to us, our clients and projects”, Al Hajaly stated.

In a competitive and challenging real estate industry, how does Reportage Group maintain its strong position? Charbel believes this is due to “combining high-end finishes, smart space design and premium quality materials, without compromising on the design’s quality (...). We offer premium living experiences at accessible prices”.