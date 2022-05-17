Riyadh: A recent report examining the 5G experience in Saudi Arabia revealed that the Kingdom is now one of the most advanced countries in the field of telecommunications and information technology. Read the full report here.

The report, released in March 2022 by OpenSignal, analyzed the performance of 5G network services provided by the Kingdom's largest mobile service providers, namely the STC, Mobily and Zain.

OpenSignal, a global analytics company specializing in quantifying the mobile network experience, analyzed the performance of the three telecom giants based on the following factors: Overall experience, the 5G experience, coverage and consistency.

According to the report, STC’s 5G experience was superior in terms of video and gaming, audio applications, download speed and downloading. The company received the 5G Video Experience Award, scoring 70.9 points out of 100, while Mobily came in second place with 67.9 points, and Zain ranked third with 64.1 points.

In terms of the best experience for mobile multiplayer games when connected to the 5G network, STC came in first again - with 64.2 points. Meanwhile, Mobily came in second with 59.6 points, and Zain third with 39.1 points.

In the audio application category, Mobily came in first place with 79 points, followed closely by STC with 78.7 points, while Zain ranked third with 72.4 points.

In terms of download speeds, STC came in the lead with a download speed of 261.5 MB, while Mobily ranked second with a speed of 192.3 MB, and Zain finished third with a download speed of 183.1 MB.

In terms of the availability of 5G network, STC received the 5G Availability Award, scoring 30.1%, while Mobily and Zain received 22.8% and 24.1%, respectively.

As for access to the 5G network, Mobily and STC scored 4.8 and 4.5 points, respectively, on a 10-point scale, while Zain received 4.1 points.

In terms of the consistency of the 5G network, OpenSignal’s report revealed that Mobily outperformed the others, receiving the Consistent Quality Award with 63.5%, 1.8% points higher than STC, which came in second place with 61.7%. Zain came in third with 40.2%.

Mobily also bagged the Consistent Visual Quality Award with 81.4%, while STC came second with 80%, and Zain came in third with 72.5%.

The 5G mobile network technology launched in the Kingdom in 2019. It is a wireless technology that transmits data over the air from cellular towers to phones and other devices, at much higher speeds than what we had before.

OpenSignal is one of the world's leading independent companies with a reputation for analyzing and evaluating mobile networks, and its reports are of great interest in telecommunications sectors around the world.

-Ends-

About Opensignal

Opensignal is an independent global standard for understanding the true state of the world’s mobile networks based on measurements of real user experience. It applies scientific analysis to billions of on-device measurements to reveal the truth about the real experience users receive on mobile networks.

Opensignal independently measures mobile user experience on every major network operator around the globe, and its reports are a globally recognized standard across the industry.

For More Information:

Abdullah Inayat

W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency

Media Relations Director

a.inayat@w7worldwide.com