Riyadh - The King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC) today announced the official opening of Istituto Marangoni’s new campus at the Riyadh Creative District (RCD) in KAFD, further cementing the district’s position as the leading destination for top talent and world-class institutions. In line with Saudi Arabia’s transformation under Vision 2030, KAFD continues to attract international organizations that are contributing to the Kingdom’s emergence as a dynamic hub for business, innovation and lifestyle.

Established in Milan in 1935, Istituto Marangoni is among the world’s most prestigious academic institutions specializing in fashion, design, and luxury product management. With campuses in major cultural capitals including Paris, London, Dubai, Mumbai and Shanghai, and Miami, and a student body representing more than 100 nationalities, the institute is internationally recognized for nurturing creative excellence.

KAFD’s contribution to the Royal Commission for Riyadh City’s vision, including hosting the Riyadh Creative District initiative, creates an environment where organizations such as Istituto Marangoni can thrive within an ecosystem where innovation, design, and culture converge with world-class business and lifestyle infrastructure.

Sultan Alobaida, Chief Commercial Officer at KAFD DMC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Istituto Marangoni to KAFD. As a global pioneer in fashion, design, and luxury management, its arrival marks an important step in positioning KAFD as a world-class destination for business, creativity, and lifestyle. The global fashion and luxury market is significant, with the GCC alone being valued at $80billion. Meanwhile Saudi’s fashion industry contributes 2.5% of the Kingdom’s GDP, so this partnership will be instrumental in cultivating creative talent, strengthening Riyadh’s global standing and opening new opportunities for growth in this space.”

Eng. Mazen Tammar, Acting Vice President of City Marketing & Investment Promotion at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), stated, “The launch of Istituto Marangoni in the Riyadh Creative District in KAFD marks a significant milestone in our journey to position Riyadh as a global capital for creative industries. Launched earlier this February, RCD is rapidly emerging as a magnet for international talent and innovation. We are proud to welcome one of the world’s leading fashion institutes to this vibrant ecosystem, and we look forward to seeing it contributing to the district’s dynamic community through education, collaboration, and cultural exchange.”

Talking at the inauguration event, held last August 28th, Stefania Valenti, Global Managing Director of Istituto Marangoni, said: “The opening of the campus in Riyadh marks the latest expansion in Istituto Marangoni international network. Saudi Arabia is undergoing a rapid transformation and is becoming one of the world’s most dynamic markets for the fashion and luxury system. We are grateful to KAFD and all stakeholders and institutions, especially the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the Fashion Commission, MISA and the Italian Embassy in Riyadh, for giving Istituto Marangoni this unique opportunity to contribute to Saudi Vision 2030 by nurturing a new generation of talented creatives and managerial professionals”.

KAFD is rapidly establishing itself as a center for creativity and talent development. With luxury retail, fine dining, cultural programming, and lifestyle experiences woven into the district’s design, it offers a platform for students, professionals, and global institutions to exchange ideas and showcase innovation.

Furthermore, KAFD is now home to 19 regional headquarters and more than 140 office tenants, underscoring its growing status as a launchpad for global companies entering Saudi Arabia. Leading organizations are choosing KAFD for its integrated design, sustainability, and seamless blend of business and lifestyle. The opening of Istituto Marangoni extends this formula to the Kingdom’s creative economy, reinforcing KAFD’s role as a catalyst for innovation and cultural exchange.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

For further details about KAFD, please visit www.kafd.sa

Media Contact

Please address any enquiries to media@kafd.sa

Follow KAFD on LinkedIn and X.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC):

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) oversees the strategic, comprehensive and multi-phase development programs aimed at positioning Riyadh among the leading city economies in the world. Established in 1974 under the name “The High Commission for the Development of Arriyadh,” the organization was renamed “The Riyadh Development Authority” in 2018 and, subsequently, became “The Royal Commission for Riyadh City” by Royal Decree in 2019.

The Riyadh Creative District was launched by the RCRC Board of Directors in February 2025 and is currently located at the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in its first phase. This initiative aims to support the creative economy in Saudi Arabia, by fostering collaboration opportunities between local and international talents and entities, and by attracting global companies in three key sectors: Media (including gaming, TV production and distribution, and music recording and distribution), Culture (including performing arts, and visual arts), and Media Technologies (including social media platforms, media, advertising, and public relations technology software).

X: @rcrcsa | Instagram: @rcrcsa | Website: https://www.rcrc.gov.sa/en | Contact: rcd@rcrc.gov.sa

Istituto Marangoni

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 in Milan as ‘Istituto Artistico dell’Abbigliamento Marangoni’, and has been a top educational choice for creatives in the worlds of fashion, art and design for 90 years. With four generations of students from 5 continents, it was the springboard for over 45,000 luxury professionals, including Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Paula Cademartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran and Nicola Brognano. Istituto Marangoni currently welcomes about 6,000 students from 108 different countries every year in its schools in the world capitals of fashion, art and design, including Milano, Firenze, Paris, London, Dubai, Riyadh, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen* and Miami*. Istituto Marangoni is ranked among the 100 best universities in the world in its fields according to QS World University Ranking 2025.

*in license

Instagram: @istitutomarangoni | @istitutomarangoniriyadh | Website: www.istitutomarangoni.com| Contact: riyadh@istitutomarangoni.com