Dubai, UAE: RemotePass, the leading platform for onboarding, paying, and managing global workforces, has been recognized by G2 in the highly-competitive Fastest Growing Product category of their 2024 Best Software Awards. RemotePass, a UAE-based start-up with a global presence, has outperformed more than 3,300 products to be recognized in the Top 100, in a category mainly dominated by US and European companies. As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2’s annual awards highlight the world’s best software companies and products judged by reviews from real users.

This first G2 win reinforces RemotePass’ exciting trajectory. The company has become the chosen provider for companies ranging from pre-seed startups to global, publicly-listed companies. RemotePass is unlocking global talent by empowering companies to onboard, pay, manage, and retain the best employees and contractors regardless of their location.

Kamal Reggad, CEO and Co-Founder at RemotePass, said “This G2 award isn't just an accolade, it's a direct vote of confidence from the remote community. We're honored to represent the thriving Middle East tech ecosystem on a multinational platform, and we’re driven to keep powering global teams to succeed!”

“B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “As the world’s largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we’re proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice.”

G2's methodology is rigorous, using its proprietary algorithm to analyze verified user reviews and market data to rank software vendors. To qualify, RemotePass received over 150 positive reviews in 2023, a testament to the company’s commitment to exceptional user experiences.

This G2 Award cements RemotePass’ position as a shining beacon in the global workforce management landscape, highlighting its commitment to simplifying remote talent management for businesses worldwide. As an active force in the UAE’s startup ecosystem, RemotePass fosters enhanced collaboration, and deploys its expertise to bridge the gap of working with international talent.

About RemotePass

RemotePass offers an all-in-one HR platform designed to supercharge remote team management. Eliminate the complexities of hiring, managing and paying employees and contractors across 150+ countries, all while being confident about your compliance. The platform features HR tools, like multi-currency expense management and time-off tracking with multi-level approval flows, along with mass payroll processing.

Remote teams get access to the RemotePass Super App, which offers financial services and benefits, including a USD Payroll card for instant payments, health insurance options, 7 payout methods, and in 90+ currencies.