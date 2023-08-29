Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Redington, the leading technology integrator and innovation powerhouse, is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion to the South African market. This move signifies a milestone in the company’s growth journey, allowing it to bring its expertise and cutting-edge technology solutions and services portfolio to the vibrant South African partner community.

South Africa is known for being advanced, diversified and a productive economy and it presents a prime opportunity for Redington to showcase its commitment to delivering great value.

By entering this new territory, Redington aims to not only meet the demands of this unique market but also to exceed expectations through its high-quality technology portfolios from global brands and customer-centric approach with tailored services.

Redington presently boasts collaborations with more than 15 global brands for the South African market alone, and with this expansion the company will aim to offer even more in-depth and dedicated support. The company has made in-country investments with as many as four support offices offering services across Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and Johannesburg.

With the digital aggregator’s presence in the South African market, partners and customers can leverage Redington’s award-winning Managed Security Services Provider brand DigiGlass and gain access to robust cybersecurity services and solutions. Redington will also offer its in-house consulting capabilities for IoT, Big Data, cloud computing and so on, for the new market. Channel partners can not only optimize digital go-to-market strategies with Redington’s e-commerce engine but also seize opportunities with the company’s services arm, Ensure Services, and its end-to-end logistics division, ProConnect.

Viswanath Pallasena, Chief Executive Officer, Redington Middle East, and Africa, said, "We are excited to embark on this new chapter as we expand our footprint into the South African market. Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for this expansion, and we are confident that our offerings will resonate with the needs of the market’s consumers and diverse channel partner ecosystem. Our in-country investments reflect our commitment to not only the expansion of our business but also the empowerment of the local economy. We look forward to establishing strong relationships within the community and contributing to the growth and development of the region."

As one of the top 10 distributors worldwide, Redington's mission is clear: to empower businesses with cutting-edge technologies via our extensive channel network, paving the way for a digital tomorrow.

With a proven track record of 30 years across various geographies including the Middle East and Africa region, the company is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on the South African market and elevate industry standards.

This expansion aligns seamlessly with Redington’s overarching vision of bridging technology friction – the gap between innovation and technology adoption, and it further solidifies the company's commitment to diversifying its reach while upholding its core values.

“Redington remains committed to fostering economic growth, creating job opportunities, and contributing positively to the local community in South Africa,” added Pallasena.

As Redington sets its sights on South Africa, partners and customers can expect the same level of excellence and dedication that the company has consistently delivered throughout its history. The company will continue to provide as exceptional customer service, innovative solutions, or unparalleled support and resources for its channel ecosystem.

