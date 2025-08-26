STEM skills program running from 15 September to 27 November

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has announced that registration is now officially open for the upcoming edition of Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC), a fully virtual program designed to equip young people across the UAE with practical, career-ready skills in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning.

From now until 14 September, eligible applicants from the UAE aged 18 to 29 can apply to join the course, which will run from 15 September to 27 November 2025.

The curriculum will take participants from core foundations to advanced applications, covering Python programming and libraries, probability and statistics, machine learning, and deep learning. To qualify, applicants must possess a basic understanding of STEM subjects including statistics, object-oriented languages (Java, JavaScript, or C++), and prior coding experience. An admission test will be administered to determine eligibility.

Shafi Alam, Senior Director and Head of the Direct to Consumer and Corporate Marketing Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “At Samsung, we believe that technology’s greatest impact comes when it is paired with the right skills and opportunities. Samsung Innovation Campus is more than a course – it is a launchpad for ambitious young minds who want to play an active role in shaping their future with the right and relevant STEM skills. With a curriculum built to global standards, we are giving our youth the tools to innovate, lead, and create meaningful change in their communities. This is an investment not just in individual careers, but in the region’s collective digital future.”

The program is part of Samsung’s global CSR initiative to foster skills in artifical intelligence and empower the next generation of innovators. Designed for flexibility and accessibility, the fully virtual format allows participants to learn from anywhere, guided by industry experts and supported by collaborative peer learning.

Registration is now open via at samsung.com/ae/innovation-campus/ and will close on 14 September 2025.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.