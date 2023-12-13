Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Cityland Mall, the world's first nature-inspired and family-focused shopping destination, proudly joins forces with Spacetoon, the leading family content creator, provider, and streamer in the Arab region, in presenting Cityland Dubai Toy Festival. Experience the joy at the nation’s first-ever playful paradise opening its doors at 5 pm on 23rd December 2023, ongoing through 22nd March 2024 – where the magic of play, laughter, and unforgettable moments awaits.

Cityland Dubai Toy Festival is set to bring together the world's leading toy brands with a spectacular lineup of over 15 international brands and 40 delightful mascots, including Barbie, Bluey, CoComelon, and Hot Wheels, to name a few. The festival promises a dazzling, fun-filled family adventure featuring mascot parades, meet-and-greets, and live performances where children’s treasured characters come to life!

Spacetoon's revolutionary Toy Festival concept has enthralled families across Saudi Arabia and Qatar for over four years. This touring event has established itself as a premier destination for top international children's brands and experiences, offering an unparalleled platform for entertainment and engagement.

Adding to the excitement, little ones can immerse themselves in interactive workshops including arts and crafts stations, unique jumbo games, cupcake decorating, face painting, gaming stations, a petting zoo, and more, making it the ultimate world of wonder. Additionally, the three-month-long festival will showcase exclusive events and concerts at Cityland Mall’s outdoor amphitheatre, with performances by esteemed Grammy-nominated Arab singer and Spacetoon's iconic voice, Rasha Rizk.

To mark the occasion of the Dubai Toy Festival, Cityland Mall is unveiling its highly anticipated 'central park' – a picturesque, open-air garden spanning over 200,000 sq. ft. adorned with beautiful flora and scenic waterfalls, making it the sole shopping destination in the region showcasing such botanical wonders. With the added convenience of food trucks and the option for rooftop picnics, the Cityland central park offers a perfect atmosphere for guests to gather and dine beneath the stars in a relaxed, culinary paradise.

The Cityland Mall Management expressed their excitement, stating: "The Cityland Dubai Toy Festival ushers in a celebration of creativity, joy, and community; it is a testament to Cityland Mall's vision of blending nature-inspired aesthetics with exceptional family-focused experiences. This event underscores our commitment to shaping the future of family entertainment in the region."

Join in the magic of the festival's grand opening on December 23rd at 5 pm, as special surprises are set to unfold in the mall parking lot and outdoor gardens. Guests can mingle with 12 beloved mascots, witness a breathtaking balloon drop, and enjoy captivating live entertainment and performances ongoing until 8 pm.

Cityland Mall is set to mark a significant milestone in family entertainment, granting access to the experience for just 60 AED per child. Open daily from 12 pm to 10 pm this month; and starting from January onward, 12 pm to 10 pm Friday to Sunday and 3 pm to 10 pm on weekdays.

The Cityland Dubai Toy Festival is poised to become the ultimate family destination, where everyday is a playday.

To register for tickets or more information, please visit: https://www.citylandmall.com/toy-festival-dubai/

About Cityland Mall:

Cityland Mall, an unparalleled shopping destination, stands at the forefront of redefining the retail landscape with its unique blend of carefully curated family-centric experiences amid nature-inspired environments. Rooted in the ethos of "Immersing you in nature," Cityland Mall is more than a retail space; it is a sanctuary where every corner is meticulously designed to evoke a sense of wonder and harmony.

Cityland Mall is committed to creating lasting memories for families and communities, proudly curating an exclusive selection of tenants that align with its family-centric vision, ensuring a wholesome and enjoyable shopping experience for visitors of all ages. Cityland Mall is dedicated to ushering in a new era of family-focused retail. For more information and to stay updated on the latest offerings, visit www.citylandmall.com

About Cityland Group:

Cityland Group, staying true to its tagline “Immersing you in nature”, is committed to creating nature-inspired spaces for communities across the United Arab Emirates. A stellar combination of project development knowhow and expertise in creating unique agricultural and landscaped spaces has long distinguished the developer in the real estate landscape. This is further reinforced by one-of-a-kind projects, such as the renowned Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden.

Cityland Group was founded in 2005 under the esteemed Chairmanship of His Highness Sheikh Theyab Bin Tahnoon Bin Mohammed Al-Nahyan. The journey commenced from Al Ain as AKAR Landscaping Services and Agriculture, which was involved in creating large-scale landscapes in the city’s public spaces. The company created Al Ain Paradise Garden – a floral space created from local resources. The attraction earned two Guinness World Records for its vertical landscape, and for exhibiting the largest number of hanging baskets. The Group portfolio expanded through its acquisition of the US franchise for ‘Orkin’ – the world’s largest pest control company.

About Spacetoon:

Spacetoon is a leading family entertainment conglomerate that has captivated the hearts of children across the MENA region for over two decades. Founded in Dubai in 2000, Spacetoon has established itself as a pioneer in providing engaging and culturally sensitive educational entertainment for children. With a diverse range of subsidiaries catering to various aspects of family entertainment, Spacetoon has cemented its position as one of the most recognizable media brands in the MENA markets.

