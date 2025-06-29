In a strategic step that reinforces the role of women in health and sustainable development, the regional awareness initiative “Women For Well” was officially launched in partnership between the Arab African Council for Awareness and the Arab Hospitals Federation, on the sidelines of Africa Health Excon 2025 — the largest healthcare conference in Africa, held under the patronage of H.E. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The initiative aims to empower women across the Arab world and Africa to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives by equipping them with the knowledge, tools, and support they need across three key health pillars. The first focuses on preventing chronic diseases by raising awareness of risk factors, promoting early detection, and supporting healthy lifestyle habits. The second pillar emphasizes mental health and lifestyle medicine, breaking the stigma around mental health, building resilience, and supporting emotional well-being. The third addresses maternal health, ensuring access to reproductive health education, safe pregnancy care, and postpartum support throughout every stage of a woman’s life.

The initiative takes a comprehensive approach to driving change by mobilizing community efforts, leveraging digital platforms, and building strategic partnerships with women’s organizations across Africa and the Arab region to ensure inclusive outreach and regional impact.

“Women For Well” reflects the shared vision of the Arab African Council for Awareness and the Arab Hospitals Federation — that health is a right and a shared responsibility, and that empowering women is the key to empowering entire communities. Together, through this initiative, bridges of awareness and empowerment are being built elevating women and advancing the well-being of societies at large.