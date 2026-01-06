Dubai, UAE – Regeny EV Charging, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator in the UAE, has officially launched a major fast-charging hub at the Mövenpick Grand Hotel Al Bustan — strategically positioned near Dubai International Airport (DXB). Equipped with four state-of-the-art 160 kW DC ultra-fast chargers, the facility is designed to serve the high-volume traffic corridor surrounding one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs, providing rapid, reliable charging for both private and commercial EV users.

A Boost for EV Mobility in the UAE

Electric vehicle adoption in the UAE is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. In 2024 alone, nearly 24,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in the country, making it one of the fastest-growing EV markets in the Gulf region. H1 2025 figures show EVs accounting for approximately 7.7% of total new vehicle sales, while consumer surveys indicate that more than half of UAE residents are now choosing to buy or lease EVs due to lower running costs and environmental benefits. Forward-looking estimates suggest that EVs could represent roughly 15% of all new vehicle sales in the Emirates by 2030, signalling strong momentum towards wider adoption and a cleaner transportation future.

Policy Leadership Driving EV Growth

The UAE Federal Government and Dubai authorities have launched a series of strategic initiatives designed to accelerate EV adoption:

National Electric Vehicles Policy — establishing unified technical standards and supportive frameworks for EV infrastructure deployment across the UAE.

Dubai EV Green Charger Initiative — led by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), aiming to grow the city’s public charging network significantly.

Standardised EV charging tariffs introduced nationwide, ensuring transparent and consistent pricing for DC and AC charging.

Fleet Electrification Regulation - requiring fleet operators of taxis, limousines, and commercial to progressively include electric vehicles in their fleets.

These initiatives reflect a strong commitment from government partners to expand charging infrastructure, reduce range anxiety, and foster an ecosystem conducive to EV uptake.

Regeny’s Role in Enabling the Transition through Partnership with Movenpick Grand Al Bustan

As one of the UAE’s homegrown EV charging leaders, Regeny aims to close infrastructure gaps and enable widespread, practical adoption of electric transport. Its public charging network supports both individual motorists and fleet operators with fast, dependable charging across key urban and transport nodes.

Introducing the New Airport EV Hub – Fast, Convenient Charging

The new Regeny Airport EV Hub at Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan in Garhoud, Dubai, marks a major milestone in our infrastructure deployment:

Four (4) high-power DC 160 kW fast chargers, delivering rapid top-ups for a wide range of EVs

2 Minutes from Dubai Airport (DXB), the hub serves airport-bound traffic without requiring entry into airport premises, ensuring easy access and minimal detours.

Fleet-ready design: Engineered to support frequent, back-to-back charging sessions, making it suitable for high-usage commercial and fleet vehicles.

24/7 accessibility, Provides round-the-clock charging availability aligned with airport operations and peak travel hours.

Designed for reliability and scale, with future capacity expansion and digital support services planned

This hub exemplifies Regeny’s commitment to enabling seamless EV journeys, particularly in high-traffic urban and travel hubs where demand for efficient charging is greatest.

“Our mission is to make electric mobility effortless and accessible,” said Anish Racherla, CEO of Regeny. “This new airport hub eliminates barriers for EV drivers passing through one of the busiest travel corridors in the country and positions Dubai at the forefront of smart, sustainable mobility.”

Christopher Kramer, General Manager of Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan, further said: “For us, sustainability is not about one project or one moment — it’s a mindset we live by every day. Along with the many sustainable initiatives already in place at the hotel, welcoming Regeny’s EV fast-charging hub is another meaningful step in supporting cleaner mobility and a more responsible future. We value partnerships that share our commitment to the community, to Dubai, and to doing the right thing for the environment.”

About Regeny

Regeny is a leading EV charging infrastructure provider dedicated to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles across the UAE and the wider Middle East. Through innovative charging solutions and strategic partnerships, Regeny helps build a cleaner, more sustainable mobility ecosystem for drivers today and tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.regeny.ae

About Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan

​​Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan Hotel & Convention Centre Dubai is a prestigious five-star property conveniently located near Dubai International Airport, offering 279 luxurious rooms and suites. Guests can indulge in various facilities, including a well-maintained pool, health club, spa, jacuzzi, ice bath, and steam room. The hotel boasts exceptional dining options such as Makan All Day Dining Restaurant, Howdy’s Sports Bar & Restaurant, Bambooda Thai & Asian Fusion Restaurant, Taky Pool Lounge, and Gazebo Café. Additionally, it features 13 elegant venues for meetings and events, along with the Rashidiya Grand Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 1,500 guests — making it an ideal choice for weddings, conferences, and corporate events.