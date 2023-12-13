Dubai: Dragon Oil Company concluded its participation in the COP 28 Conference of the Parties, which was held in Expo City Dubai in the Innovation and Technology Pavilion 2 in the Green Zone.



The company stressed that the country has achieved a major achievement for the world with the success of organizing COP28 and the success of the conference’s outcomes by collecting more than $83 billion to support efforts in global climate action, especially in poor countries. This success reflects the country’s vision in climate action, as well as the formulation of policies and strategies. To reduce the negative effects of climate change.



Dragon Oil Company’s participation varied between the sustainability initiatives that were presented during the participation, and participation in sessions that dealt with the future of the green economy, and the company’s signing of the Charter to Decarbonize the Oil and Gas Industry, which was signed by about 50 international companies specializing in oil and gas.



His Excellency Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil Company, said: “First of all, we extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for embracing and succeeding this global event in the UAE, specifically in the city of Dubai, which has strengthened the country’s regional and global standing and established its presence in various international forums that serve all of humanity.”



Al -Jarwan added, “COP 28 was a milestone in the history of United Nations climate-related conferences due to the quality of participation from countries around the world and global institutions among environmental and sustainability institutions, financial and economic institutions, and others. The size of this participation reflects the great efforts made by the state to make this conference a success, and its effective contribution.” “In saving the planet Earth and protecting humanity from the dangers of climate change.”



Regarding the company’s participation, Al-Jarwan pointed out that the company, in line with the state’s policy of environmental work, presented during COP 28 many initiatives concerned with reducing the carbon footprint and preserving the marine environment. The company also signed a global charter to remove carbon from the oil and gas industry, and thus the company joins a global alliance that includes more than From 50 international companies, and the list is expected to expand.



His Excellency pointed out that COP 28 , asis a global platform and, also highlighted the environmental impacts on the economy and society, and presented possible solutions and policies to adapt to climate change and reduce its negative impacts, especially on poor communities.



Al -Jarwan explained that the Sstate’s journey towards preserving the environment and sustainability has a long history, as it is not born today, but rather extends over the years of the founder and builder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may AllahGod rest his soul, with his interest in the environment and agriculture, and ADNOC’s stopping burning of gas more than thirty years ago, adding:, “ What we see today in COP28 is a natural result of these efforts and accumulated experience in environmental work.”



Al -Jarwan pointed out that COP 28 presented a new spirit for global environmental action, dominated by positivity and the commitment of the world and everyone related to climate change issues. We also recorded during the conference a strong feeling among everyone of determination to solve this global issue that is troubling the world as a whole.



Al -Jarwan appreciated the many initiatives proposed by the government during the conference, such as the establishment of the Global Climate Fund, as well as the country’s success in raising more than $83 billion in funds to support global climate action, pointing out that these efforts reflect the UAE’s commitment to preserving the planet and continuing its journey in Climate action to achieve sustainable development goals and achieve climate neutrality by 2050.