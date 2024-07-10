Abu Dhabi, UAE: Reem Hospital proudly hosted the International ENT Symposium on July 8th, 2024, at the prestigious Rosewood Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Doctors and specialists from across the UAE gathered for an evening of insightful presentations and collaborative discussions.

The symposium highlighted Reem Hospital’s unwavering commitment to medical excellence and innovation. The event featured leading experts in Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) medicine, who presented the latest advancements, cutting-edge research, and pioneering treatment methodologies. Attendees had the unique opportunity to engage with these thought leaders, participate in dynamic discussions, and network with peers from various regions.

“We were honored to host this prestigious International ENT Symposium, reflecting our dedication to advancing medical education and fostering a culture of excellence,” said Mr. Zaid Al Siksek, Chairman of Reem Hospital. “This event elevated the standards of ENT practice, offering invaluable learning and collaboration opportunities for all participants.”

The meticulously curated agenda included a series of enlightening presentations, comprehensive case studies, and interactive sessions designed to provide deep insights into current ENT topics. The symposium aimed to be a transformative experience, significantly enhancing the expertise of attending specialists and ultimately benefiting patient care.

Mr. Clancey Po, CEO of Reem Hospital, added, “This symposium is a significant milestone for us. It exemplifies our commitment to bringing global experts together to share knowledge and improve patient outcomes. We believe that such collaborative efforts are essential for the continuous advancement of ENT medicine.”

Dr. Ahmed Nofal, Head of the ENT Department at Reem Hospital, emphasized, “The exchange of innovative ideas and the presentation of groundbreaking research at this symposium are crucial for the development of new and effective treatment methodologies. We are proud to facilitate such a vital platform for learning and collaboration.”

Reem Hospital continues to lead the way in medical education and collaborative learning, reinforcing its position as a beacon of excellence in the healthcare sector. This symposium was a testament to our commitment to shaping the future of ENT medicine.

About Reem Hospital:

Reem Hospital stands as a beacon of advanced healthcare on Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, with a capacity of 200+ beds. The hospital is a fit-for-purpose, multi-specialty healthcare facility focused on delivering the best service in line with international best practices. Reem Hospital provides innovative, value-based healthcare covering outpatient, inpatient, and post-acute care services, supported by state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment. By onboarding best-in-class doctors and integrating advanced technologies and AI tracking systems, Reem Hospital aims to provide access to world-class healthcare services in Abu Dhabi.