DUBAI – Global law firm Reed Smith is delighted to announce that it has been named UAE Construction Law Firm of the Year at the Chambers Middle East Awards 2022.

The accolade confirms Reed Smith’s leading position in the Middle East and highlights the unmatched strength of its construction practice.

Reed Smith was one of the first international law firms to commit to building a presence in the UAE and has been in the region for over 40 years. Its success in the region can be attributed to the highly experienced team of talented lawyers and strong leadership from office managing partner, Sachin Kerur. They have advised on some of the most important airports, road and rail networks, power plants, commercial and residential developments, oil and gas facilities, and hotels and education facilities throughout the Middle East.

Kerur said: “We are extremely proud to have been recognised as having the very best construction practice of any law firm in the Middle East. It is testament to the hard work and immense quality of our lawyers in the region. Our clients have faced so many challenges over the last 12 months and we have been dedicated to supporting them navigate these challenges.”

Praj Samant, chair of the firm's Energy & Natural Resources Industry Group, said: “We have invested significantly in the Middle East and in our construction capabilities; this award highlights the firm’s longstanding commitment to supporting our clients, and to the excellence and hard work of our team, in the region. Congratulations to the team for this hugely deserved recognition.”

The Chambers Middle East Awards, which took place in an online ceremony today, recognise a law firm’s pre-eminence in key jurisdictions in the region. They also reflect achievements over the past 12 months including outstanding work, impressive strategic growth and excellence in client service. They honour the work of national and international law firms across the region based on the research for the recent edition of the Chambers Global Guide.

Reed Smith is deeply involved in the evolving landscape of the construction industry – having helped clients of all sizes navigate and succeed across the globe. Its multidisciplinary Energy & Natural Resources Group comprises around 160 lawyers worldwide, combining regulatory, transactional, financial, environmental health and safety, projects and construction, and litigation disciplines.

